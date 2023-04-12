DuBOIS — A DuBois resident told the DuBois City Council on Monday that she has a concern about the traffic light at the intersection of Brady Street and Long Avenue.
“When a person is walking down the street and they want to cross straight ahead, they have like 10 seconds and they’re not even into the middle of the road,” said Glenda Dixon. “The light turns green and people are pushing them across the street and a lot of them live in the East Long Avenue apartments. Some of them are handicapped, some of them are elderly, some of them just don’t walk well. I’m concerned for their safety. I know if I had my mother up (there), she’d never get across in under 10 seconds. If you just, and I know you guys had looked at the one up on Main Street ... I know that was all taken care of and we do so appreciate that ... but could you look at this one as well?”
Acting City Manager Chris Nasuti said they will talk to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about this one and see what they can do. He noted that it’s part of the coordinated corridor with all of the lights on Route 219.
More public comment
Once again, the council chambers and the hallway of the city building were filled with members from the public. Three people, who also spoke at the council’s March 27 meeting, commented again with regard to the allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who has been put on paid administrative leave after he was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General with allegedly committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
Resident Linda London reiterated two key words for the council to consider now more than ever as they represent taxpayers — awareness and accountability.
“No one chose to address this comment or any other comment that was made during the public meeting,” said London. “Those who spoke to you were told that you would write down our concerns and respond at a later time. I will acknowledge that I did see some members taking notes while citizens expressed their comments. Your brief responses were published in the local newspaper’s weekend edition on April 1, 2023. I may be incorrect in my assumption that you all get together at some time after public meetings to develop a unified answer to questions that were proposed.
“This must be the current practice because the news release to the media with those responses to public comments from the council meeting of March 27, 2023, printed with City of DuBois, Pennsylvania, letterhead was from DuBois City Council, all of you,” said London. “I found it interesting, or perhaps alarming, that the date of that news release was April 20, 2022. This is not simply a typographical error with merely a finger slip of the year’s number. The month, day and year were all incorrect. Again, awareness and accountability. These papers and all others are passing through your hands and supposedly being reviewed by your eyes before being released to the media or the public. This may seem like an insignificant issue to you in light of ongoing problems within our city, but little things can add up to bigger issues over time.
“Perhaps work or documents can be assumed to have been done properly and that a choice can be made to accept or reject the work as proposed or completed with honesty and accuracy,” said London, noting that each of the council members has a responsibility to not make that assumption.
“Please take things seriously and do your independent work before collaborating as a unified group, share your personal thoughts and findings without fear of not being like the rest of the group,” said London. “You cannot nor should you ever consider making changes of any sort once documentation is presented when a statement is released from DuBois City Council. That is each one of you. And please remember that I requested on March 27, 2023, that there be no repercussions or retaliation for me, any member of my family or anyone who speaks at a public city council meeting. Your response back to me was that ‘those who come forward to ask questions will not be retaliated against in any way.’ I would only hope so.”
Resident Debbie Mechling said she wanted to take a short trip down memory lane. In 2015, she said, the city council consisted of Manager Suplizio, Mayor Gary Gilbert, council members Ed Walsh, Diane Bernardo, Jim Aughenbaugh, Randy Schmidt, Solicitor Toni Cherry and Engineer Chris Nasuti.
“In 2015, our city manager was given a 10-year contract by our city council,” she said. “I believe, at that time, the contract was referred to as the ‘million dollar package.’ I understand in the contract that was approved by our council and solicitor in 2015, there was not a moral turpitude clause. Typically, this ethics morals clause is included in contracts of personnel who serve in positions of great trust with little or no oversight.
“As a result of that clause being omitted, if for whatever reason our city manager leaves the city manager position, we are under contract to pay him the entire balance of the 10-year contract,” said Mechling. “My question is, who drew up the city manager contract? Did our city council read the contract before it was signed by the city manager? Did our city solicitor read the contract? And what was her advice to council at that time in regards to that contract? As I look at our council members this evening, I see that two of the members of council who were serving in 2015 and who were present at the inception of this contract are presently serving on council. I do not believe this contract was in the best interest of the taxpayers. Do you? How is this allowed to happen?”
Ron Trzyna, who was the city manager from 2000-2005, said he reviewed the audits from 2015 to 2021 at the city building last Wednesday and claimed that two of the audits for 2016 and 2017 weren’t official audits. Rather, they were papers stapled together. He said when he asked about it, he was told the Attorney General’s office had those audits.
“I think with me making a request for that, somebody would’ve contacted our auditing firm, where I know they have exact copies of those contracts, and be brought to the City of DuBois so at least you have them in the City of DuBois because they’re not there now,” said Trzyna. “They’re just documents stapled together and there’s no determinations and findings for anything with those contracts for 2016 and 2017. You really need to, should have those here ... the auditing firm should have copies of them. What was given to me weren’t real copies of the audits — 15, 18, 19 and 20 and 21, the audits were complete, but those 16 and 17 isn’t here.”
His second question was with regard to Suplizio’s contract that was extended until the end of 2025 but then rescinded at the council’s March 27 meeting. Trzyna asked that when the council voted on the contract extension initially if it didn’t become a legally binding contract at that time. He asked how could the council then rescind it. He said he was confused by that.
After the meeting, Solicitor Cherry said the contract extension was a “unilateral offer that had not been accepted in formal writing” yet and that’s why the action could be rescinded.