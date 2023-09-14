DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council held its second public hearing on Monday with regard to the 2023 Community Development Block Grant program.
The purpose of the hearing is to discuss in general the CDBG grant program, said Executive Director of the DuBois Redevelopment Authority Joe Mitchell. He noted that this year the city will receive $308,699 from the Department of Community and Economic Development. The city will submit its application by Friday, Oct. 27.
“The first meeting that we conducted was for the submission of projects and then if anyone had any interest in projects to contact the city so we could discuss them,” said Mitchell. “The city must conduct public hearings to determine the local needs for community development, housing, public services, and economic development. Residents, organizations and agencies are given the opportunity to participate in the planning process.”
During the fiscal year 2023 CDBG budget, the city proposes a waterline replacement activity on Quarry Avenue and the costs include engineering design, bidding, inspection and construction work. The budget amount is $253,134.
Mitchell noted that the city has had several waterline breaks in that area, and it is a smaller line that the city would like to replace with a bigger line. This will help with some of the fire protection in that area, and it also gets rid of a tie-in to an old line. The existing line currently isn’t done in the most efficient manner, he said.
General administrative costs of the CDBG program include preparation of application, environmental review, advertising, audit, planning and management. The budget amount is $55,565.
Mitchell said the CDBG program typically takes about eight months before the city receives a signed contract. The city cannot do the environmental review until it has a signed contract, which takes about another three months. He said it will be approximately a year from now before the actual work will be done.
“We are still waiting for actually the 2022 (CDBG) signed contract at this point,” said Mitchell.