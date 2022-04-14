DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at Thursday's work session, did not make any statements regarding the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office conducting a search at the city building on April 6.
Following the work session, when asked by the Courier Express, Mayor Ed Walsh, Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, council members Diane Bernardo, James Aughenbaugh and Shannon Gabriel all said they did not have any comment regarding the investigation. Councilman Shane Dietz was not at the work session.
Last week, Walsh confirmed that a search warrant was served at the city building on April 6.
Multiple sources have also confirmed that investigators searched Suplizio's home.
“The city is being 100 percent transparent and cooperative,” Walsh said last week.
When asked if he knows what the AG’s office was investigating, Walsh said that it was a blanket search warrant.
In addition to AG investigators, the Pennsylvania State Police were involved with the search of the city building on April 6 that began at 3:55 p.m. and lasted until about 7 p.m., Walsh said.
Despite several attempts, the only response the Courier Express has received from the Attorney General's office when contacted is, "We have no comment."
No charges have been filed.