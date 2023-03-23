DuBOIS — Members of DuBois City Council did not make any public comments during a work session Thursday concerning charges of theft and fraud being filed this week against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Suplizio has been accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
After the meeting, however, Mayor Ed Walsh told the Courier Express that Suplizio, who was not in attendance at the work session, is currently still employed by the city.
Also, Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel, at the end of the work session, requested an executive session to discuss a personnel matter.
“We will not take any action at this meeting. Any action that may need to be taken will be taken Monday night at our scheduled council meeting,” said Gabriel.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo made the motion to hold the executive session, with Councilman Shane Dietz seconding the motion. The motion was unanimously approved by the council.
Although several members of the public were in attendance at the work session, Walsh announced at the beginning of the meeting that “there never has been nor will there be tonight public comments for the work session, (it’s) simply to set up the agenda for Monday evening’s meeting. So we would hope you come back on Monday evening.”
Suplizio, who is also the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office in DuBois.
Suplizio waived his preliminary hearing Monday, with unsecured bail set at $100,000. His formal arraignment is scheduled for April 12 in the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom.
According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, Suplizio, 62, of DuBois, “allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions, using funds from city bank accounts and the DuBois Area United Way account to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations and gamble. The majority of the funds came from accounts for Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, for which Suplizio and his secretary were the sole signatories.”
“A Grand Jury investigation found that, in addition to the fraud, Suplizio used his position as city manager to enter into contracts with businesses for which he received personal benefits. From 2014-2021, Suplizio also provided false information on his tax returns, paying for numerous charges with public money and claiming those charges as unreimbursed expenses on his taxes,” according to the press release.
City council will hold its regular meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.