DuBOIS — The time is approaching for the DuBois City Council to set the rates for the pool in the DuBois Memorial Park.
Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, at last Thursday’s work session, gave the council a packet of information detailing the pool rates over the last several years. He noted that the city hasn’t raised the pool rates since 2019.
“You can digest that (pool information) over the weekend. We can put it on the agenda for Monday,” said Suplizio. The council will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday at the city building.
“Nothing official tonight, but I do think if we can take this over the weekend, think what we might want to come back to,” said Council Member Shannon Gabriel. “Four years is a long time to not raise rates, especially with today’s economy. We’re doing upgrades to the pool, the cost of everything. We’ve got to recoup a little bit of it. We don’t make money at the pool at all. So I’m asking council to go back, consider at least a little increase this year since it has been four years since we’ve increased these.”
“I want to add to what Shannon just said,” said Council Member Diane Bernardo. “I know we do not make any money, but each year we suffer a loss knowing that we want people to come to our pool. And so when we do think about raising it and people don’t like it, but it’s the idea that the Shannon just pointed out — all the upgrades and cost of everything to run the pool, to hire employees, to pay the insurances. I mean, it’s monumental. Thank you for bringing that up, Shannon.”
Last year’s rates were as follows:
- Families: Discount rate $160; full rate $175; daily rate $20, and weekly rate $50.
- Adults: Discount rate $100; full rate $110; daily rate $10, and weekly rate $40.
- Youths: Discount rate $80; full rate $90; daily rate $7, and weekly rate $28.
- Seniors: Discount rate $55; full rate $55; daily rate $5, and weekly rate from $22.
Keystone Communities Grant Resolution
The council approved a Keystone Communities Grant Resolution, a special grant program that the city was accepted into, said Redevelopment Director and Assistant Public Works Superintendent Joe Mitchell. The city will apply for a $400,000 grant, which is through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), for the fire apparatus replacement project.
If approved, the grant will go toward replacing the 1996 Engine 75, which is the oldest frontline piece in the fire department’s fleet.
Crosswalk concerns
Engineer Chris Nasuti said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking into crosswalk concerns brought up recently by a DuBois resident about the intersection at Main Street and West Long Avenue by Palumbo’s Meat Market.
“They’re (PennDOT) going to start with the Main and Long intersection first and give some protected crossing for the pedestrians,” said Nasuti. “There’ll be some time for pedestrian crossing only before the lights turn from red to green, and they’re going to start that first on Long Avenue as you’re crossing Main Street on both sides to see how that goes. Then we’ll continue to look at the other ones.”
At the Feb. 13 council meeting, Alice Daly, a frequent walker in that area, expressed her concerns about that intersection being dangerous because there’s not enough time for anybody to walk across it. She said it would be helpful if pedestrians had a little more time.
The city will update Daly with the new information about PennDOT’s plan the intersection.
Animal control
Suplizio said he and Mitchell have had some conversations with the local game commissioner about animal control in the city, and the city is looking into possibly doing some animal trapping themselves.
“There is certain criteria that you have to follow, certain licenses that you have to obtain, doesn’t really cost anything, but we’ll have to buy some traps. So we’re going to continue down that road and hopefully there comes some free time, we’ll be able to do some of our trapping. We’ll have to purchase some traps,” said Suplizio.
At the Feb. 9 council work session, Suplizio informed the council that they have been getting some phone calls from residents about skunks becoming a nuisance in the city. At that time, they had discussed possibly getting a trapper under retainer and for Suplizio to do some more investigation into the costs of getting a trapper.