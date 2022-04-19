DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at last Thursday’s work session, decided to not permit parking on both sides of Monroe Street, near Penn Highlands DuBois West.
“I’ve been getting several calls on this now,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “It’s just been progressively getting worse the last few months.”
Suplizio said he believes PH DuBois employees have been parking along Monroe Street.
“All the neighbors down at the bottom end of Monroe Street, they can’t get out of their driveway ...,” said Suplizio, noting that he appreciated police Chief Blaine Clark taking a look at the parking situation in that area.
Clark’s recommendation to the council was that the city put “no parking” signs on both sides of the street, said Suplizio.
“And the hospital does have employee parking,” said council member Shannon Gabriel. “I mean, it’s on top of the hill, behind the Medical Arts and IT building, and they can park at the IT building. If (they) get there early enough, they can park behind the old home health building right beside the hospital. There is ample parking for the hospital. It’s not like there’s no parking. They just have to park in an employee lot and walk.”
“I think that’s the same issue we’re having down (like) Locust and Forest and all that,” said Clark. “They don’t want to walk the extra block or whatever ... so they’re clogging up the streets. But Monroe would really be tough because you ever get a fire up there ... some of those houses, it’d be tough to get hose up in there.”
Gabriel suggested perhaps someone from the city could have a conversation with hospital officials to see if they should open up some more parking. Council member Diane Bernardo said she thinks that’s a great idea to possibly talk to officials at the hospital about the situation.
“They (hospital) were eventually going to run shuttles from the top parking lot for their employees, but they were having trouble staffing,” said Gabriel.
The proposal to not allow parking on both sides of Monroe Street was approved by the council in a 4-0 vote. In addition to Gabriel and Bernardo, council member James Aughenbaugh and Mayor Ed Walsh voted in favor. Councilman Shane Dietz was absent.