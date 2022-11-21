DuBOIS –“Holly, Jolly Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” may be at the top of many residents’ lists of holiday music, but for DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, “No New Taxes” is his favorite seasonal melody.
That is true again this year after the city council passed the first reading of a proposed no-tax-increase budget and supporting tax levies at its work session Thursday.
Revenue
Revenues are expected to total $17,585,587, including $1.17 million in property taxes and $1.3 in local income taxes. The major source of revenue comes from combined payments of $9.4 million from the water and sewer funds in the form of lease and management payments. Other major sources of revenue include trash collection, which accounts for $2 million.
Spending
Spending is projected to total $15.8 million, which is about $1.2 million more than in 2022.
General government costs are nearly $1.8 million. Public safety will cost almost $4 million, including $2.26 million for police, $268,000 for fire protection and $174,531 for code enforcement.
Spending for public works will total $6.26 million. Highways, streets and roads will account for slightly more than $1 million. Refuse and recycling will cost $1.6 million. Sanitary sewer and water line maintenance will consume $525,000 and water and sewage treatment will cost $2 million.
The city will spend nearly $700,000 for culture and recreation, which includes the library, parks and pool administration and maintenance.
Debt service is anticipated to total $1.4 million.
The capital projects budget is listed at $1.8 million.
Separately, the sewer fund budget is $4.4 million and the water fund budget totals $3.6 million.
Taxes
The real estate levy of 23.5 mills –20 for general fund and 3.5 for culture and recreation –means the owner of a property valued at $50,000 will pay about $294 in real estate taxes to the city. Property owners also pay property and other taxes to Clearfield County and the DuBois Area School District.
The budget and tax levy ordinances were passed unanimously.
Budget hearing
The first of two public hearings on the budget will be held at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, prior to the council’s first regular meeting in December. Final action on the budget and tax levies is expected at the council’s second meeting on Dec. 19.
In other action at Thursday’s work session,
- Mark Zmitravich was reappointed to the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners through Jan. 1, 2026.
- Installation of a stop sign at the intersection of Franklin Street and Weber Avenue was approved.
- Construction on Maple Avenue is over for the year. Driveway and restoration work will take place in the spring.
- Dredging of Sandy Lick Creek may be over for the year if water levels remain high.
- The water level at the city reservoir is 1 inch over the spillway.
- All planned street paving in the city will take place in the spring.
- Mayor Ed Walsh and councilmembers Shane Dietz and Shannon Gabriel said the crews and contractors did a “great job” on the numerous projects throughout the city this year.
- Repair work on the railroad crossing at Division Street and Route 255 is scheduled to begin Dec. 5. Work at the Long Avenue crossing will take place in the spring.
- The annual Brighten the Night celebration to welcome the Christmas season will be held Friday, Dec. 2.