DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at this week’s meeting, unanimously gave authorization to the Goodwill Hose Co. to purchase a new fire truck.
The cost of the fire truck is $567,879 and the fire company received a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, said interim city Manager Chris Nasuti. The fire department’s cost will be $167,879.
Those voting in favor of giving the fire department authorization to buy the fire truck included Diane Bernardo, James Aughenbaugh, Mayor Ed Walsh, Pat Reasinger and Shane Dietz.
After the vote, resident Kathleen Clement asked, “If Sandy (Township) and DuBois is merging and all these fire houses are all going to come together, why would we buy a new fire truck...?”
“Because we need it right now...,” said Walsh.
It was noted that Goodwill’s fire truck is almost 30 years old.
“I’m not saying don’t do it. I’m just saying why. Believe me, I love the fire department,” said Clement.
Trees
Councilman Reasinger said the city has 15 trees coming from the state.
“We need to plant those in public lands, which when we get them we’ll get Scott, who’s from Penn State Extension, will help us with that,” said Reasinger. “Redevelopment (Authority) has decided to buy seven trees at the cost of $500 a tree to put in the private lots on Maple Avenue. The people ... we sent out a mailer. We had seven people say that we can put a tree in their yard. So we are going to pay for that and put the trees in their yard.”
With regard to trees being cut down at the city’s watershed, Nasuti said he has talked with Kenneth Kane of Generations Forestry Inc. Consulting Foresters about arranging a time to talk with council and the public about forest management at the DuBois Reservoir.
At the Aug. 14 council meeting, resident Bill Jones asked the council about the city recently selling an amount of timber off the watershed and suggested that the timber sales helped to balance the city’s budget for that month. He said during a torrential downpour there was a river of mud coming off of that new cutting and that trees help protect the watershed, the forest and the growth.
“I don’t care if the trees are rotting, where they are standing, they are still protecting the soil and keeping it in place,” said Jones.
Walsh told Jones that it was a scheduled timber cut, “it wasn’t just pulled out of the air. We have a forester that manages our timber property, this was scheduled and actually it was about a year later than what we originally scheduled it for.”
Walsh said the timber cut was not done as an emergency to balance the budget. It was noted that at a previous meeting Nasuti said the timber cut was budgeted at $300,000 and the bid came in at $450,000 so the city had additional funds for the budget.
According to a previously published report, the council unanimously accepted the timber sale bid from the highest bidder, Brownlee Lumber Co. of Brookville, in the amount of $410,288, at its April 10 meeting.
A total of eight bids were received and reviewed by Kane, who recommended Brownlee Lumber to the council. The sale bid opening was held at the April 6 council work session.
“Once again, it is the first true regeneration cut that we have had on the watershed,” said Kane at the April 6 work session. “It’s going to be a little bit stark when we’re finished, but it’s the beginning of a new forest. I credit this council and the watershed committee for giving us the opportunity to prepare this site for the next forest. This is as good as silviculture can be practiced, I’m proud to be a part of it and you should all be proud that you’ve taken the initiative to manage that resource not only for today, buy for the future.”