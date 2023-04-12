DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at its meeting on Monday, recognized DuBois Area High School ninth-grader Aviana Gillaugh for winning her division at the 2023 USA Boxing National Qualifier Tournament.
DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh and council members presented Gillaugh, 15, with a certificate of recognition for taking gold at the tournament in the junior female division at 110 pounds. The national tournament was held in Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan March 18-25.
Walsh said this was a 2023 U.S. qualifying tournament for the 2024 Olympics being held in Paris, as well as the qualifying tournament for the USA Boxing National Championships being held in the summer. All 2023 USA Boxing National Qualifier champions will receive invitations to the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships, and the elite division athletes will be invited to compete in the 2024 Olympic trials.
Gillaugh is the first boxer and female, youth or otherwise, in the area to ever win such a national boxing tournament, said Walsh.
“The city council would like to congratulate Aviana on a job well done and thank you for being an example of what hard work and true dedication can bring,” said Walsh.