DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 with regard to an inter-municipal restaurant liquor license transfer.
The request for the transfer from outside of the municipality into the city has been made by Flaherty & O’Hara Professional Corp., Pittsburgh, on behalf of The Public House on Jared Street, according to information provided to the media in a letter to the city at last week’s DuBois City Council meeting.
The Public House’s restaurant will feature a family-friendly menu offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be located at 29 S. Jared St., DuBois, which is the current location of Breaking Bread Homestyle Restaurant.
“In order to open and operate its restaurant in the City of DuBois, The Public House must secure a restaurant liquor license,” the letter stated. “No City of DuBois license was available for purchase at the time the client entered into an agreement to purchase a restaurant liquor license. As a result, The Public House has entered into an agreement to purchase a license from outside of the city and plans to move the license into the city, with the approval of the city, pursuant to the inter-municipal transfer provisions of the Liquor Code.”
The public hearing will allow The Public House to describe its proposed business and to allow the residents of the city and the city council to voice their opinions on the proposed inter-municipal transfer by The Public House to the city. The city must approve or deny the request transfer by way of resolution or ordinance within 45 days of this request dated Aug. 1.
The seller of the liquor license is ARC Restaurants LLC, 1802 Daisy St., Suite 300, Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.
Fall street paving
After reviewing the tabulation, interim city Manager Chris Nasuti recommended that the 2023 fall street paving program project be awarded to the low bidder, HRI Inc., in the amount of $205,671. The council unanimously approved awarding the bid.
Housing demolitions
After reviewing the tabulations, Nasuti recommended that the following contracts be awarded for house demolitions: 21 S. Jared St., Ellenberger Excavating, $9,500; 307 S. Jared St., DuBois, Ellenberger Excavating, $7,500; and 119 W. Weber Ave., Dave Roman Excavating, $8,240. The council unanimously approved awarding these bids.
Coke Hill area water distribution main replacement project
Nasuti said he included the tabulation on the bids for the Coke Hill area water distribution main replacement project in the council’s packets and he will have a recommendation on that at the council’s meeting on Aug. 28. He said those bids were higher than anticipated and that the city may have to forgo that project at this time.