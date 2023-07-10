DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council held a work session last Thursday afternoon to set the agenda for its regular meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Monday (tonight) at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
One of the matters expected to be on the agenda is a proposal to hire Sharkey Piccirillo & Keen of DuBois for the 2022 audit at a cost of $36,550, said Mayor Ed Walsh.
Another item on the agenda is an application for the water department. Interim Manager Chris Nasuti said the city requested applications to fill a position in the water department due to a retirement.
“We did not advertise for that until we knew what our budget was going to be for the rest of the year,” said Nasuti. “We have the budget for it, so we need to get that position filled.”
Nasuti said the position was posted both in the city and Sandy Township and nobody signed it. The city did place an advertisement in the Courier Express and applications are due by July 14.
Nasuti said he will give the council an update on the progress of the forensic audit, the new purchase order system and a year-to-date update on the city’s budget and total operating cash.
“I think people are getting confused when they look at the budget and it says $26,000,” said Nasuti. “Just a little preview, we have in our operating cash $1,474,146. So the budget is to be balanced, but we still have the operating cash and we have other designated capital funds above that. But we’ll update you Monday on that.”
Also on the agenda will be the Comcast cable franchise agreement. Nasuti said Comcast sent a proposed agreement in November 2021, and the city never acted on that agreement.
“They’ve (Comcast) contacted us a couple of times here in the last two months wanting us to either execute that or give some revisions so they can get it back in place. The old one did expire, so we need to get one in place,” said Nasuti.
A resolution seeking authorized signators on a Beaver Drive Multimodal Grant will also be on the agenda. Nasuti said the city is applying for a grant to repave Beaver Drive from Division Street to Shaffer Road for the first phase in the amount of $345,060.
Other agenda items will include:
- Request for the first public hearing on Monday, July 24 at 5:45 p.m. concerning 2023 Community Development Block Grant needs in the city.
- Planning Commission recommendations: Paul Cavalier – 908 W. Weber – modification of front yard setback; and Langdon/Bartruff – 525 Liberty Boulevard – conditional use
- Request authorization to advertise for bids for fall paving projects
- Bicycles on the walkway
- Police department taser program