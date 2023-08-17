DuBOIS — In a 4-1 vote, the DuBois City Council, at its meeting on Monday, agreed to advertise for a finance director at the request of Councilwoman Diane Bernardo.
Those voting in favor to advertise included Councilman Shane Dietz, who made the motion, Bernardo, who seconded the motion, Councilman James Aughenbaugh and Mayor Ed Walsh. Recently appointed Councilman Pat Reasinger voted against the proposal.
Prior to the vote, a lengthy discussion was initiated by Bernardo, who said she started reviewing past audits of the City of DuBois about a month ago.
“I went back 25 years and in that 25 years we’ve had three managers, two auditing firms, a plethora of city council people, different people in the finance office and so on and so forth,” said Bernardo. “One of the things I thought was very interesting was that 25 years ago, our auditor advised us that we should change from the cash basis of accounting to the accrual method 25 years ago. Within that 25-year zone, and I want people to understand this isn’t about, I want you to take the people away from this. It doesn’t matter who the manager is, it doesn’t matter who was in ... I found in all of the audits there were financial discrepancies that were reported. There were no exceptions. Didn’t matter who was manager, it didn’t matter who was on council. The discrepancies are there.”
Bernardo said there were three things that stood out to her in the audits — the auditors brought out the transferring of funds from one account to another as a deficiency, putting funds in the wrong account and checks not reported.
“What this has resulted from, all the audits shows the material weakness in the financial reporting,” said Bernardo. “So if you look at a deficiency, you know what a deficiency is, but a material weakness is a financial misstatement with financial irregularities that have occurred over time.”
Bernardo asked of the council members what they can do not only now, but for the incoming 2024 council, to “reduce the risk of misstatements and any kind of recording irregularity” and gain control of the city’s finances. She noted that the city is a high risk for an audit because of its past practices.
“The auditor talks about material weaknesses. Those are the internal controls over financial reporting. Internal control over financial reporting includes controls over financial statement preparation, which would prevent or detect in this statement or any irregularities in our financial statements,” said Bernardo. “In an ideal situation, we follow what the auditors have been telling us for years. I mean, we’ve all taken on the risk because we didn’t want to spend a little more money to protect our city. We just thought we’re okay over 25 years.”
Bernardo said the current council cannot allow the incoming council to face this risk situation. In order to get the city out of this risk situation, Bernardo recommended the city hire a finance director — a person, she said, who is responsible for the accounting and reporting function of the city who has the level of knowledge and experience to review, approve and accept responsibility for their financial statements.
“We cannot afford this (risk situation). This has nothing to do with the personalities involved, please keep this in mind,” said Bernardo.
“And in the 25 years, again, we’ve had many people in finance. We’ve never had anybody with the credentials or anyone who possesses the appropriate level of technical knowledge and expert experience of the generally accepted accounting principles and government accounting standards,” said Bernardo. “This is very serious. I mean, many of you are here and the reason you ran was because of the three things I mentioned, right? Money’s being transferred from one fund to another. Checks may be not being reported accurately and putting funds in the wrong accounts, that’s not going to stop unless we do something about it. I do not want the 2024 council, the 2024 manager, whether it’s Chris (Nasuti) or whoever it happens to be. I do not want our city to stay in this high risk situation of misstatements and lacking in the kind of oversight that we truly need.
“We have the opportunity to change the direction of council. It’s in our hands. And I’m asking council, what do you want to do about it?” said Bernardo.
“Considering that I will probably be part of (20)24 (council), and I’ve worked with (finance director) DeLean Shepherd, and I think the world, I’m happy with keeping her where she is,” said Reasinger.
“No, I’m not talking about DeLean,” said Bernardo.
“We do not have the money to hire a CPA or an accountant,” said Reasinger.
Bernardo, citing an article in the Courier Express on June 27, said John Semancik was hired by the DuBois Area School District at a salary of $67,000.
“He’s a CPA and he’s assistant business manager. I am not saying we fire or do anything. We need help, and we need help now because things aren’t going to change,” said Bernardo. “So council, what do you want to do about it?”
“I would say, based on all of our audits, they all say the same thing, I’d like to make a motion that we advertise for a finance director,” said Dietz.
Walsh said Sandy Township Supervisor Sam Mollica, who was at Monday’s meeting, brought up a very valid point with regard to consolidation of the city and township.
“I thank you (Bernardo) for all your research but after Jan. 1, 2023, we must have the approval of Sandy Township of any new hire,” said Walsh.
“But it does not mean you cannot just look at that to see if that’s a viable option,” said Aughenbaugh.
“I’m just asking for the opportunity,” said Bernardo.
Shepherd asked if Sandy Township has a CPA on staff and the consensus from those in attendance was that it doesn’t.
“So they’re in the same financial position as we are basically with their staff, but it’s a problem right now for the City of DuBois apparently. That’s what I’m getting at,” said Shepherd.
It was noted in the motion to advertise for a finance director that applications will be due by Aug. 31.
Bernardo, Walsh and Aughenbaugh have been on the city council since 2012. Dietz has served on the council since 2020 and Reasinger was recently appointed to council following the resignation of Shannon Gabriel in May.