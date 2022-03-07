DuBOIS –One thing DuBois area residents won’t pay more for this year is for using the swimming pool at city park.
The City Council voted Thursday to hold rates at 2021 levels. The last time rates were increased was in 2019. The pool operates at an average loss of around $25,000 annually.
Nonetheless, the council decided to hold the line on raising rates which, according to previously published stories, are:
Families: Discount rate $160; full rate $175; daily rate $20, and weekly rate $50.
Adults: Discount rate $100; full rate $110; daily rate $10, and weekly rate $40.
Youths: Discount rate $80; full rate $90; daily rate $7, and weekly rate $28.
Seniors: Discount rate $55; full rate $55; daily rate $5, and weekly rate from $22.
New air packs
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio alerted the council that air replacement packs used by the city’s volunteer firefighters are approaching the end of their 15-year life and must be replaced next March.
The city has applied for grant money to help offset the estimated $630,000 cost for new packs.
Suplizio said one way or the other, the new packs will have to be ordered this summer in order to assure delivery next spring.
Bids advertisedPermission was given to advertise for bids for chemical bids and pavement markings.
Walkway consultantPashek MTR was approved as the consultant for the Wolf Run-Beaver Meadow Walkway Connector project at a cost of $39,934, which will be paid for through a North Central Greenways mini-grant.
Monday meetingThe council will hold its regular meeting on Monday, immediately after the completion of the 10-member DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board meeting that begins at 6 p.m. The joint board is comprised of the elected officials from the city and Sandy Township regarding consolidation.