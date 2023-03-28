DuBOIS — Before a large audience, the DuBois City Council, at Monday’s meeting, formally placed city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio on paid administrative leave following last week’s allegations of the longtime manager committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel made the motion, with Councilman James Aughenbaugh seconding the motion that was unanimously passed by the council in a 5-0 vote. Other members of the council include Diane Bernardo and Shane Dietz, along with Mayor Ed Walsh.
The council held an executive session for a personnel issue following a work session on March 23. On March 24, Walsh announced that Suplizio was put on administrative leave, effective immediately, pending a full investigation.
Also on Monday, the council unanimously rescinded its March 13 vote to extend Suplizio’s contract and to reconsider it after all legal proceedings are complete. Suplizio’s current contract is made up of three separate contracts, due to expire on March 8, 2025, according to the March 13 meeting minutes. His contracts include: Manager of the water department, city manager and manager of the sewer department. The city manager’s current contract would expire eight-months short of the DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation taking effect. It was previously proposed that the council extend his current contract to Dec. 31, 2025, coinciding with the consolidation.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti was also unanimously approved as the interim manager. Nasuti has a civil engineering degree from Penn State University, a master’s degree of leadership in business ethics and municipal government from Duquesne University. He has been employed with the city for the last 12 years.
Suplizio, 62, is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. Following his preliminary last week, he was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His formal arraignment is scheduled for April 12 in the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom. Suplizio is being represented by private counsel, Michael Anthony Comber, Esq., from Pittsburgh, and William A. Shaw Jr., Esq., from Clearfield.
Public comment
The council chambers and the hallway of the city building were filled with members from the public. Prior to this portion of the meeting, Walsh said those wanting to speak should state their name, address and topic. Each person was given three minutes to address their issues. He said the council would not answer their questions at that time, but they would be writing them down and will respond in a “timely fashion.” He asked them to be polite and courteous.
Ron Trzyna
Ron Trzyna, who was the city manager from 2000-2005, told the council that they have a fiduciary duty on behalf of the taxpayers and the residents of the city.
“This includes honesty, loyalty, trust, owned by council members and the solicitor, that represents the City of DuBois,” said Trzyna. “This duty also includes oversight that reinforces public integrity. You as council members should be responsive to the information and suspected wrongdoings or misconduct within the City of DuBois.”
Trzyna referred to public comments made by Walsh stating that there is no money missing in the city. He asked what investigation was done and by whom to make that determination. He said Walsh also stated that the council was unaware of the allegations that were being filed against the city manager.
“I want to know what rock you guys live under? I was informed by someone out-of-state that they were aware of the pending arrest warrant the same week that city council extended the city manager’s contract...,” said Trzyna. “Through the affidavit, we learned that bonuses were made at the end of the year and some bonuses were very substantial. Were these bonuses included in the budgets at the beginning of the year? Where did this additional money come from?”
Trzyna said he had discussions on Monday with three different city managers from third class cities of the council-manager type of government.
“When I talked to them and asked them about two things, work sessions and bonuses, they all were saying, what do you mean bonuses? That’s taxpayers’ money, that is not to be given out. That should be used for the next year,” said Trzyna.
With regard to the council’s executive session last week, Trzyna said he knows the public is not privy to that information, but he questioned what room did that executive session take place, was Suplizio in the building during that work session or executive session, along with being in the city building the next day.
“As a taxpayer and former city manager, I feel that we should have confidence in our city officials,” said Trzyna. “Instead, I feel like I’m part of the TV show ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ where Sgt. Schultz says, ‘I know nothing. I see nothing.’”
He said the mayor and council “have a judiciary duty and oversight responsibilities for the City of DuBois. As residents of the City of DuBois, we need to ask should there be resignations?”
Linda London
Linda London referenced public statements made by city Solicitor Toni Cherry after the charges were filed against Suplizio.
“It starts out stating the disappointment of her and council members learning about the allegations against city manager Herm Suplizio,” said London. “There is another statement and I quote, ‘Out of respect for Herm, as well as the judicial process, we will reserve comment on those allegations until a more appropriate time.’ Both statements are fine, but at this time, perhaps no more needed to be said with regard to Mr. Suplizio, but instead she did continue to state her perspective on his integrity, passion, and determination for DuBois. The legal system states that basically all people are innocent until proven otherwise. Then public statements from council, the solicitor, or others in city positions should not be made to support or oppose Mr. Suplizio and such allegations.”
London also said the news release stated that the council will remain vigilant in the oversight of city funds and their employees.
“I am not sure that vigilance over the past few years has necessarily been a strong point,” said London. “The allegations presented by the Attorney General go back as far as 2014. Some of you have been on council or other areas of city government during this time period, yet you obviously feel that this situation did not or could not have ever happened. Two key words to think about are awareness and accountability as representatives to us, you should know how the finances are taken care of and be responsible for that money. It may be easy to state that ‘there is no money missing from the city’s funds,’ but if money is not placed in the proper allocated fund, how would it ever be accounted for?”
She said the checks and balance system apparently fell into the hands of only a select few.
London noted that she read bonuses were reportedly designated and given to certain employees, including the city manager at year’s end from 2014-2022. Bonuses were allegedly determined by the city council, but because it is a personnel matter, there are no written reports or minutes kept from the executive session. She said she is curious to know what city fund this money came from.
“Please do not raise the taxes of your citizens to cover set expenses,” said London.
London also stated that in most places of employment, if such charges were filed against an employee, they would be suspended with pay at that time until the incident was terminated.
“Apparently, this ethical process is not the case for employees of the City of DuBois,” said London. “The formal arrest was made on Monday, March 20th, and the suspension did not occur until Friday, March 24th and freedom to enter and exit the city building for those days still existed for him. Because I shared my matters of interest and concern with you all today, I would certainly hope that there would never be a repercussion for me or any member of my family or anybody who speaks tonight. I am not a member of any particular group or organization in this area for which I am seeking support. I am a citizen who believes in being honest, upright, truthful, and maintaining a clear conscience.”
Debbie Mechling
“I understand the manager has been put on paid leave and I would like it to be considered that his pay goes into an escrow fund and at that time when all of this has been resolved, then he is paid,” said Debbie Mechling.
Elliott Gelfand
“While I found the financial dealings extremely troubling, what I also found equally troubling is that the city’s prize natural resource, our water supply was up for sale,” said Elliott Gelfand. “Can you tell us what contracts exist with fracking companies to sell DuBois City water? Are there ongoing contracts selling city water to fracking companies or anybody else? What is being done to protect the City of DuBois’ water supply?”
Teresa Stoey
Teresa Stoey said, “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Nobody in here is perfect. Nobody. And what you’re trying to do to our city council members, you think they should all resign? Who’s going to run the city then? Are you going to run the city, a wanna be politician?”
Stoey’s comments were directed at a member of the audience, Michael Clement, who didn’t speak at the meeting. However, Clement, along with David Glass, wrote a letter to the editor that was published in the Courier Express on Monday. In that letter, they asked for the entire city council to resign or not seek reelection. Many members of the audience, upset by Stoey’s comments directed at Clement, yelled out in his defense and Walsh had to use his gavel to call the meeting to back to order.
“All I’m saying is that that you shouldn’t throw stones if you’re not perfect and you shouldn’t condemn all of them for trying to do the job that they now have to do,” said Stoey.
Stoey said everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
“But you all have hung him (Suplizio) already and you’re not even sure of the outcome at the end ... you don’t know what it’s going to be at the end, but you’re all hanging him already,” said Stoey.
Sandy Township Supervisors Kevin Salandra and Sam Mollica were in attendance but did not speak.