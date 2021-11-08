DuBOIS — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was pro-consolidation all three times the question was previously on the ballot since 1989, so he was excited when voters in both the city and Sandy Township finally voted in favor of it the fourth time in last week’s election.
Voters in Sandy Township approved consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536, according to unofficial results released by the Clearfield County Elections Office. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
“As everyone knows, I’ve never pulled any punches since 30-some years ago when it was first on the ballot,” said Suplizio. “I’ve always been pro-consolidation, I’ve never wavered any which way on that. I always felt that these two communities would be better as one. I did not make any statement prior to election regarding consolidation because my belief was that both the city and the township gave people enough information so that people could decide for themselves which way they wanted to vote. I just felt that it was not necessary or the right thing to do to give people my feelings, my beliefs, especially tell people how to vote. I thought it was best to let people vote for what they felt was best for them and their family.”
He acknowledged, however, that the majority of the voters in Sandy Township have not always felt consolidation was the best thing because it failed three times.
“But times have changed, the people in both the city and the township have spoken,” said Suplizio. “I think what many people have come to understand is that both the City of DuBois and Sandy Township are tied too close to the hip not to be one — for the betterment of the entire area and this will help us move forward.”
For example, Suplizio said there are businesses that may be located in the city, but many of the executives live outside of the city, such as Penn Highlands DuBois.
“Our hospital to me is, without a doubt, one of the finest hospitals in this entire area, and I commend everyone that works there, especially the executives, but people have to understand that the DuBois hospital proper is tax-exempt and pays no taxes to the city,” he said. “Many of the people that work at the hospital live outside the city. And a lot of those people live at Treasure Lake, which is a great thing because I think Treasure Lake has a lot to offer and people have to understand by just that entity, we are tied together and we all should try to work harder to keep businesses such as Penn Highlands, Paris Companies and others and help them prosper.”
Now with consolidation, Suplizio said officials leading the new third class city can work on other businesses and industry to come into the area “because we do have the finest water system in the entire area, if not the entire state of Pennsylvania.”
Soon, said Suplizio, the area will have a “state-of-the-art sewage facility that was going to be built with or without consolidation because it was mandated by the Department of Environmental Protection. The proposed sewage plant, estimated to cost more than $60 million, has just finished its final design and will be ready to go to PENNVEST for funding in early January 2022.”
“We need to do everything we can to assist businesses because we are tied together,” said Suplizio. “Businesses may be in DuBois and the people may live outside DuBois. And we have to understand that we need to do things to bring people here and want them to stay here. That’s why the City of DuBois has committed to things like our park that’s second to none. And being one should help this process.”
Suplizio, who admits he’s biased toward this area, said, “I think we have a lot to offer people. I think we are a close-knit community and I think this can make us closer.”
Although it’s an exciting time, Suplizio said there will be a lot of hard work that has to happen in the next several years.
“In my opinion and in my opinion only, I will fight to try to keep every employee that’s now employed with either the city or Sandy Township,” said Suplizio. “I have said this over and over again that both communities have excellent people working for both the city and the township. And I do believe this is the consensus of the mayor and DuBois council. I can only hope that it’s the same for the Sandy Township supervisors because working with these individuals each and every day, I can see the dedication that they have for their community. There’s a lot of projects and a lot of things that have to be worked out into the future.”
He noted the new city will still need to fix the roads, plow the roads, cut grass, treat water, distribute water, etc.
“The employees are a very big part of this,” said Suplizio.
Additionally, Suplizio said both municipalities have police and police contracts, public works contracts, office personnel, firefighters, and other numerous contracts that will have to be reviewed, along with ordinances and zoning.
“There are also numerous projects that both the city and township will continue to do in the near future because they were slated to be done and have been being worked on for several months, if not years,” said Suplizio. “Again, I remind everybody that the process is not going to be easy, but anything worth it’s weight in gold is never easy, but I feel confident that it can all be worked out. I just want to remind people again, that this is exciting times and everything we’re doing is for the future of not only DuBois and Sandy, but the entire area. And I think people look up to us to do the right thing. Please remember we are doing this for our children, our children’s children and generations to come.”
Suplizio also expressed appreciation for everyone’s efforts, both pro and con, leading up to the election.
While some may sit back, Suplizio urges residents to help with and be a part of the process as the municipal leaders develop a structure of a new government.
“If you think you can offer your expertise or anything like that, please let us know,” said Suplizio. “I can assure you that we will work hard and endlessly to try to show you that this is best for not only our community, but for the entire area and to move our area into the future. I’m not naive, and I understand that there’s a lot of people that will be negative no matter what. But I hope everyone will be positive and do whatever they can to make this the best place to live and the best place to work.”