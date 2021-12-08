DuBOIS — The staff of Agape Community Services and the “Operation Out of the Cold Committee” need the public’s help in housing the unsheltered this winter season and for winters to come.
Gina Gray, executive director of Agape Community Services, and Amy Rosman, the Shelter Plus Care Program coordinator through the DuBois Housing Authority, as well as other local agencies, partnered to make this joint initiative come alive.
Originally, the goal was to have the building open by the end of November, but that has now been extended into December. Although they are on the “final steps” of the journey, extra efforts are still needed to open the shelter at 804 ½ DuBois St., said Gray.
“There are already over a dozen people on a waiting list, eagerly anticipating the opening of doors at the DuBois Street Mission,” committee members wrote in a recent letter.
The cold-weather shelter, a project in process since 2018, will provide two large bedrooms and a living room, accommodating no more than 20 people.
“Calls are received every day from (people who are) homeless,” Gray said of the current situation.
Homelessness isn’t something extremely obvious in areas such as this, but it is very much present locally, Gray said. Rosman of the DuBois Housing Authority added that the current list of homeless individuals in the area is the highest she has ever seen it.
“Those who answer the phones at local help agencies, housing authorities, churches, police and even the clerks at Sheetz know there are many struggling without a roof over their heads,” the committee’s letter said.
The plan is to have the mission open on nights with temperatures below freezing during the winter season, accommodating people from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for a short-term, overnight stay, with a hot meal and safe place to sleep. Guests are welcome until 10 p.m. or until full capacity is reached.
Volunteer efforts could include people helping the committee to establish a web page, making a monetary donation or spending some time at the mission.
“We need people to staff the mission overnight and to feed everyone,” the letter says.
Guests will also receive information about housing services, community resources, referrals and support systems.
Currently there is one staff member, who cannot run the mission alone all week. In order to hire more workers, donations are needed at this time, said Gray.
Those interested in being a part of Operation Out of the Cold can call 814-375-9120. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 314, DuBois, PA 15801.
Those looking to connect with the mission after Dec. 15 can call 814-375-7652 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.