DuBOIS — For the first time, Hewlett-Anderson, a Pittsburgh-based musical duo, will perform at the City of DuBois’ Thursday Night Concert Series on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the city park.
“It is a special treat to have such talented musicians come to DuBois for our MusicFest,” said Jeff Baronick, who, along with Denny Skraba, helps organize the Thursday night summer concerts.
Though this is the first time Hewlett-Anderson has performed for the Thursday night concert series, Baronick noted that the pair did appear previously in DuBois with Donnie Iris during Community Days.
Hewlett is a world-class singer who happens to make Pittsburgh his home, according to the group’s website. He has toured and recorded with Billy Joel, Elton John, and Carly Simon to name a few. Hewlett joined Billy Joel to make history in 1987 by performing in the first live rock radio broadcast in the Soviet Union. He joined Joel again in 2008 for the Last Play at Shea concerts performing with Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, and Sir Paul McCartney.
Anderson is an Emmy award-winning composer, producer, and one of Pittsburgh’s most sought after keyboard players, the website said. He served as the musical director for the Vogues and has performed with the Temptations, the Drifters, and the Coasters, as well as many other national performers.
The following is a list of performers scheduled for the remaining summer concerts:
- July 7 – Rum Dums
- July 14 – Dos Hombres
- July 21 – Bill & The Neptunes
- July 28 – Heather Olson and Silver Eagle Band
- Aug. 4 – Still Water
- Aug. 11 – Marvelous Murphy’s Music Center Big Band featuring John Noble as “Almost Sinatra” (from Pittsburgh)
- Aug. 18 – 14th Street Jazz Band
- Aug. 25 – Elements (city Appreciation Night)
Baronick expressed appreciation to the City of DuBois for sponsoring MusicFest.
Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
Those attending should bring a lawn chair. There are also bleachers available for seating.