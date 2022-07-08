DuBOIS — DuBois Continuum of Care Community is recognizing four of its staff members for their longevity, growth and dedication to caring for residents over the past 20-plus years.
Nursing
DuBois Village Director of Wellness Deb Harris started as a care nurse at DuBois Nursing Home in 1986 when she was 18 years old.
“I had no desire to be a nurse or anything in healthcare. When I got here, I was amazed how much I liked it. I loved taking care of people. I was praised by management and encouraged to go on and be a nurse.”
Harris, who also received a scholarship, worked for 16 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at DNH. In 2001, when independent living started, she became the director of Village View. When regulations changed in 2015, she started from scratch with DuBois Home Care. Being a charge nurse helped her gain experience in managing employees.
In 2017, Harris became director of wellness at the DuBois Village, where she manages personal care aides, medical technicians, hires and schedules employees, assesses residents and more.
Harris oversees the health and wellbeing of every resident at the Village, helping to provide them with independence and freedoms, as well as the assistance that they need.
The importance of nurses and the crucial role they play cannot be stressed enough, said Harris and DCCCI Campus Development Director Darla Kahle.
“Nurses are essential for life. They get close to the residents –they know their histories, families, likes and dislikes. They mourn them when they’re gone. They really trust them,” said Harris.
Families are graced with peace of mind, too, when they trust the staff taking care of their loved one.
The continuum communicates with families all the time, and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the virtual world really opened up, said Kahle.
“It’s my family here. Without the whole process, my life might be a whole lot different. They have helped me to excel, and have been a support. I’ve always felt valued,” Harris said.
Human Resources
Mike Crytser, DuBois Nursing Home’s Human Resource director, was formerly the director of dining for about 22 years. First, though, he started out as a dietary manager.
Crytser stepped into the HR position at DNH in 2020.
“I enjoy the interactions with people,” he said. “I feel like I’m making a difference with HR.”
Crytser said it’s his role to address any issues staff members may have and meet their needs, whether it involves health insurance, scheduling, etc. He also aims to form connections within the community.
Kahle noted that one of Crytser’s best qualities is his “open door policy” at all times, and the ability to stop everything he is doing when a staff member needs him.
Given the pandemic, staffing has definitely been at challenge, he noted, and remains one of Crytser’s number one priorities.
An interesting note, Crytser also met his wife, Jen, at DCCCI, and they’ve been married for 18 years.
Home Care
Amanda Lawson, former Village View Independent Living manager and director of DuBois Home Care, stepped into the business office manager position in June of this year.
Lawson started out in the dietary department at the age of 15, then became a home care aide after that.
“I thought it would be a good way to interact with clients more,” she said.
The home care side of things typically involves working with people in their home or an apartment building, getting to know them on a personal basis. Lawson says she aimed to match staff members with the right clients, based on their personalities.
“It’s really rewarding to help people stay in their homes. It’s also nice to be connected to a continuum, (so that) if they need a higher level of care, we can connect them to that,” she said.
The aides get very close with their clients, becoming like family, taking them cookies at Christmastime and learning all about their lives.
Lawson is appreciative of always having the opportunity to move up at DCCCI, she says.
For Lawson, DCCCI has become her home.
“I graduated high school and college working here,” she said. “I went through a lot of life changes working here. The staff are my family.”
Lawson also received a scholarship through the continuum to help her through college, and got her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification there.
Activities
DuBois Village Activities Director Patti Lawson started at the DuBois Village in 2001 as a care companion, where she worked for seven years before working in the payroll office at DNH, and was working part-time in the activities office.
She then worked in the business office at the Village, Lawson said, but lost her administration position when the pandemic hit.
Since Feb. 14 of this year, Lawson has been filling the activities director position. She stepped into “very big shoes to fill,” following former Director Paula Spilman.
Bringing activities and joy to the lives of residents is very rewarding, said Lawson, and improves their quality of life.
The isolation during the pandemic caused a lot of mental difficulties for residents, so it has been more important than ever to get them out of their rooms and more involved, she said. Attendance in activities has greatly increased recently.
It has been great, Lawson said, to see them laugh again.
“One of our residents said ‘We just need to learn to laugh again,’” she said.
Lawson does exercises with the main residents, and visits the dementia unit and does exercises with them, too.
Residents enjoy a variety of activities, including crafts, music, bingo and creative cooking. Lawson noted they are considering setting up golf and nerf-gun targets for them, as well as bringing back bowling and corn hole games. There is also outdoor music in the summer, and field trips to places like baseball games and Benezette to see the elk.
“We are all a family,” said Kahle. “You get so connected to the residents and even their families.”
Residents call DCCCI their home, and they are made to feel at home there, too, she said.
Harris, Crytser and Kahle all noted that they have had relatives live or who are living at the continuum, and it’s good to know they are being taken care of by the best staff possible.
Amanda Lawson noted that DCCCI is special, as it can provide things “full circle,” with several options for care and sticking with the client every step of the way.
Kahle noted that the continuum always remains very supportive and appreciative of its staff.
When it comes to these employees, their longevity is not just noted, but also the opportunities they have had to remain with the continuum and to grow, she said.
“Their stories all continue here.”