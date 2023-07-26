DuBOIS — A DuBois contractor is facing a felony charge after allegedly accepting cash payments before failing to complete landscaping work at an area home.
DuBois City Police have charged Joseph Edward Bussard, 36, with one count of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office July 20.
On April 21, residents of an East Sherman Avenue residence in DuBois made a report to the DuBois City Police Department concerning alleged contractor fraud.
The couple told police that they hired Bussard, of Down to Earth Tree Felling, in January 2023 for tree removal services. As Bussard completed that project, the couple discussed a landscaping project to be completed at their home. They hired Bussard by signing a contract with the business on Jan. 18, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The landscaping project was for gravel beds and drainage around the house, as well as planting several bushes, shrubs and trees. The victims made several advanced cash payments, totaling $6,416.46, for materials, equipment and labor costs.
These payments, including the down payment, additional project materials, gas, bushes and stone, labor, shrubs, and an excavator, were made from Jan. 18 through March 16, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
These cash payments were allegedly made to Bussard and were in advance of any work having been completed or materials being delivered, with the exception of some sand and gravel.
Bussard reportedly did not return to the job site to complete any work that was agreed upon in the contract, signed by himself and the victims on Jan. 18.
Bussard’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 25 at Meholick’s office.