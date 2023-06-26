DuBOIS — A DuBois contractor who took payment but failed to perform the work for three victims pleaded guilty before Judge Paul Cherry last week at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Joseph Edward Manners, 57, of DuBois pleaded guilty to two counts of deceptive business practices and theft by unlawful taking — all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
It was a structured plea agreement where Manners would avoid going to jail if he paid restitution of $3,000 and $1,200 to two of the victims prior to sentencing, and $8,200 to the third victim. Manners paid the $4,200 and $1,200 as required in the plea, and was sentenced to serve two years of probation and ordered to pay a total of $500 in fines plus costs. He also has to pay the remaining $8,200 in restitution.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on March 4, 2022, victim 1 paid Manners, the owner of Jack’s HVAC of DuBois, a total of $9,000 to plumb and install a new hot water tank and re-plumb and relocate a washer and dryer at his home in Treasure Lake and to fix and replace parts on a pizza oven at a DuBois area restaurant — but none of the work was completed.
The victim said he attempted to contact Manners numerous times but the issue was never resolved.
Victim 2 reported on March 1, Manners came to her residence on Long Avenue in DuBois to check her furnace. Manners told her that it would cost $1,708 to fix the furnace and she needed to pay $1,200 up front and the rest would be due once the job was completed.
The victim said she paid the $1,200 but the work was never completed. She said she called Manners numerous times but he never returned her calls.
Victim 3 reported he hired Manners to install a new gas boiler system in his home sometime between Nov. 22-24, 2021.
The victim said he paid Manners $3,000 in cash, but the work was never done.
He said he contacted Manners and he promised to refund the money. The money was never refunded and Manners quit responding to his phone calls, the victim said.
Manners was represented by attorney Domenic O. Cicchinelli of DuBois. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.