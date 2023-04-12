DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council unanimously accepted the timber sale bid from the highest bidder, Brownlee Lumber Co. of Brookville, in the amount of $410,288, at its meeting on Monday night.
A total of eight bids were received and reviewed by Kenneth Kane of Generations Forestry Inc. Consulting Foresters, who recommended Brownlee Lumber to the council. The sale bid opening was held at the April 6 council work session.
At the work session, Kane noted that this will be the first true regeneration cut that they’ve had on the watershed.
The council also awarded the 2023 street paving bid to low bidder, HRI Inc., in the amount of $194,899.80. Streets to be paved this year include: Shaffer Avenue, Jared Street, Sandy Street, Kuntz Street, and Washington Avenue, said Acting Manager Chris Nasuti.
The 2023 pavement markings project was awarded to low bidder, Lines for Less, in the amount of $32,092.
The following chemical bids were awarded: SAL Chemical, for 130 50-pound bags of sodium fluoride (coarse or granule) at $115 per bag; SAL Chemical, for 3,500 50-pound bags light soda ash at $19.40 per bag; Univar USA, for 13 2,000-pound bags cylinder liquid gas chlorine (delivered to water plant); Sixteen 2,000-cylinder liquid gas chlorine (delivered to sewer plant) at $2,380 per cylinder; Five 275-gallon IBC liquid permanganate at $3,904.67 per tote; 1,000 gallons per month of sodium bisulfite solution liquid at $3.15 per gallon; and five 55-gallon drum heavy duty degreaser at $552.86 per drum.
City of DuBois Musicfest 2023
Denny Skraba told the council that he is willing to “head it and take care of” the City of DuBois Musicfest 2023 concerts in the DuBois Memorial Park this summer.
Skraba said he is looking to start the concerts the Thursday after Community Days on June 22 and the last one on Aug. 24 for a total of 10.
Musicfest was unanimously approved by the council.
Next meeting
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel made a recommendation and a motion to keep the council’s Thursday work sessions on the first and third Thursday of every month. She said no action will be taken at these work sessions and no public comments will be made.
“These sessions are to just set the agenda for Monday night’s council meetings,” said Gabriel.
Councilman James Aughenbaugh seconded the motion and the council unanimously approved the motion.
The next work session will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 in the council chambers at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The next city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24, also in the council chambers.