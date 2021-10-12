DuBOIS –Proclamations were the order of the day at the latest DuBois City Council work session.
The first was adopted in recognition of the DuBois Senior Little League state championship team, “which faced numerous challenges to the season because of a worldwide pandemic” and tough competition.
The proclamation lists the players –Matt Pyne, Tyler Chamberlin, Kaden Clark, Kaden Brezenski, Carter Hickman, Brayden Fox, Brock Smith, Carter Kosko, Andrew Green, Need Gupta, Davey Authenbaugh, Aiden Snowberer, Garett Frantz and Trey Wingard –along with manager Evan Snowberger and coaches Adam Fox and TJ Wingard.
The second proclamation urges residents to check the batteries in their home smoke detectors when they change their clocks to Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Finally, on behalf of American Legion Post 17 and VFW Post 813, the mayor and council urge citizens to observe Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, in recognition of the men and women who have served the Armed Forces of the United States.
Solicitor reappointedThe council unanimously approved a four-year contract with Gleason Cherry & Cherry as the city’s solicitor at a rate of $1,600 bi-weekly.
Meeting changeInstead of its normal Monday meeting schedule, the council will hold its next regular meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
That meeting will be preceded at 3:50 p.m. with the second public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant program.
Grass complaintsCode Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said he has been getting numerous complaints about residents blowing grass clippings onto streets while mowing their yards.
He warned that doing so is a violation that could result in a citation, fines and costs.
He also reminded residents to “pick up after their dogs” while walking them.
Shout-outsCouncilwoman Diane Bernardo gave “shout-outs” to the numerous groups and individuals whose involvement helped make the second annual Downtown DuBois Inc.’s Octoberfest celebration on Oct. 2 a success. They included city employees James Tokarcik, Bobbie Shaffer, Kenny Carr, the street and police departments, the First United Methodist Church and the Wheels of Yesteryear Car Club and Doug and Marge Smith.