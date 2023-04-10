DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at last Thursday’s work session, unanimously approved a resolution to amend a Strategic Management Planning program grant to help pay for the City of DuBois’ forensic audit.
“We already have a grant from the DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) for the consolidation (with Sandy Township), working with the architects,” said Acting City Manager Chris Nasuti. “They (state) are going to amend that grant to do the financial records analysis, but we need to update the application and the resolution that was passed. Sandy Township already approved updating the resolution at their meeting on Monday (April 3) so we need to do the same here at our meeting.”
According to the resolution, the city “allocates local resources in the amount of 10 percent of the grant monies used to complete the forensic analysis and 5 percent of the grant monies used to complete the original scope of work for the management and consolidation of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.”
A Request for Proposals is the next step in the process of having a forensic audit done.
The city started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts as a result of the recent allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. The audit will be conducted through the offices of the DCED.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.
Timber sale bid opening
In other matters, the council also held the official opening of the timber sale bids.
A total of eight bids, ranging from $220,519 to $410,288, were opened by Kenneth Kane of Generations Forestry Inc. consulting foresters of Kane.
“Of course I don’t have to spend a lot of time. We did our homework ... the bid of $410,000 would be recommended for council to approve and we will prepare contracts,” said Kane. He said this highest bid, from Brownlee Lumber Co. of Brookville, will be his recommendation for award by council at its regular meeting on Monday (tonight).
“Once again, it is the first true regeneration cut that we have had on the watershed,” said Kane. “It’s going to be a little bit stark when we’re finished, but it’s the beginning of a new forest. I credit this council and the watershed committee for giving us the opportunity to prepare this site for the next forest. This is as good as silviculture can be practiced, I’m proud to be a part of it and you should all be proud that you’ve taken the initiative to manage that resource not only for today, buy for the future.”
Public comment
At the end of the work session, resident Bev Kurts said she had a public comment.
“There’s no comments at this meeting,” said Mayor Ed Walsh.
“I have a right to comment at any public meeting,” said Kurts, citing the Sunshine Act.
Walsh said he was sorry to Kurts but that the council doesn’t take public comments at its work sessions.
“The Sunshine Act provides that all meetings must take place in public at which the council takes action,” said Solicitor Toni Cherry. “You have a right to come, you have a right to observe and you have a right to witness their public action if they’re going to take any. But you do not have the right to make public comments unless it is something that is scheduled. It is only scheduled for council meetings that occur on the regular Monday. So you’re certainly welcome to come and make your public comment at that time.”