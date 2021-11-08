DuBOIS — Now that the voters in the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have approved consolidation, the city council, at last Thursday’s work session, unanimously approved having Manager John “Herm” Suplizio meet with township Manager Shawn Arbaugh to start working on a plan to join the two municipalities.
Mayor Ed Walsh suggested the idea and he and the council anticipate that the township supervisors will direct their manager to do the same at their next regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 15.
Voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536, according to unofficial results released by the Clearfield County Elections Office. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
The two governing bodies have to enter into a consolidation agreement within one year after the election is certified, according to PA Boundary Change Law Section 737. That agreement is required to include:
- Financial arrangements
- Develop transition plan and schedule for elected officers.
- Provide for common administration and uniform enforcement of ordinances.
- Provide for uniform tax system.
The agreement must mandate full implementation of the consolidation plan within four years following the date of certification.