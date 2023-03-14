DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council has decided to move forward with replacing the waterlines in the Coke Hill area.
At the Feb. 23 work session, Manager John “Herm” Suplizio discussed a packet of information, compiled by city Engineer Chris Nasuti, detailing price estimates on a waterline replacement project proposal. The information was given to the council for review.
Suplizio, at last Thursday’s work session, said he put it on the agenda again to keep it on the minds of the council members.
“Maybe time to start thinking about it a little bit more. Eventually though, in the next couple of weeks we would like to make a decision on that,” said Suplizio.
“I’m prepared to move forward with this quickly. I mean I’ve been getting a lot of comments from residents...,” said Mayor Ed Walsh. He said while the construction of the new sanitary sewer system is currently underway in the area of Coke Hill, now would be a good time to replace the waterlines as well. He said there’s no sense in paving and digging it up again in the future if the waterlines break.
Previously, Suplizio said there have been numerous waterline breaks in the Coke Hill area for the last six months because they are older lines. He also said the city would have to implement a water rate increase to cover the cost of putting new waterlines in the Coke Hill area.
“We don’t have $1.4 million to cover that job up there...,” Suplizio said at the Feb. 23 work session.
It was estimated on Feb. 23 that the five breaks over the last couple of months probably cost the city about $100,000.
Council members Diane Bernardo, Shannon Gabriel and Shane Dietz also said they were ready to vote on the proposal.
The proposal to proceed with the waterline replacement project on Coke Hill was approved in a 4-0 vote. Councilman James Aughenbaugh was absent from the work session.
Paving
The council also approved a request by Nasuti to bid out paving in the spring. Roads to be paved include West Washington Avenue, Shaffer Avenue, South Jared Street, Sandy Street and Kuntz Street.
Chemical bids
The council also gave Nasuti authorization to bid out chemicals for the water and sewer plants and the city pool.
Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk
The city approved the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 15th Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk — “People You Should Meet” — to be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
According to information provided from the historical society in their request letter, the walk will originate from the E.D. Reitz Museum and proceed on the streets of downtown. The exact route has not been decided at this date. It was noted that this fundraiser attracts between 200-300 people, going out in groups of 20 to 25.
The theme of the lantern walk will include historical characters from many aspects of DuBois life.