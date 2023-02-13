DuBOIS — A group of DuBois Girl Scouts received permission from the city council at last week’s work session to put a Little Free Library by Juniata Lake.
The approval was given following a short presentation on their Little Free Library project was given by Girl Scouts Emma Roy, Taylor Roy, Chloe Sawyer and Madison Ross.
A Little Free Library is a free book-sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. They function on the honor system. Persons do not need to share a book in order to take one. If someone takes a book or two from a little library, they are asked to try to bring some to share to that same library, or another in the area, when they can.
The Girl Scouts said that the top of their little library is going to be for adult books and the bottom of the little library will be for children’s books. They said they would like to collect books from local churches, family and friends.
The first Little Free Library book-sharing box was built in 2009 in Wisconsin, according to the Little Free Library website. There are now more than 150,000 registered, volunteer-led Little Free Libraries around the world.
The Little Free Library nonprofit organization is at the heart of this phenomenon. Their growing network shares the mission to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all.