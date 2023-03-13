DuBOIS — A proposal to hold a men and youth wellness festival in the DuBois City Park this summer was approved by the council at its work session last Thursday.
“We’re really excited again to have the opportunity to present this event to the city,” said Aaron Beatty, executive director of the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) Fitness Center in downtown DuBois. “We have a great group of organizations that have come together to put this forth and a great amount of youth that have come forward with some really, really unique ideas that I wasn’t even able to come up with myself for ways to affect their wellness.”
Initially, Beatty attended the Feb. 23 council work session to present the idea for the wellness festival, now called “Stick it to Stigma,” to be held June 24 in the park. Now that the proper paperwork has been filled out and given to the city, the council gave their approval, 4-0. Councilman James Aughenbaugh was absent from the meeting.
“By coming together in the park that day, we feel like we’re going to be able to gather, and through speakers, through musicians, through artists, and different physical activities just affect people in positive nature and hopefully just again attract positive vibes,” said Beatty. “(We want to) try to destigmatize ways that people are not able to reach out, able to show the ways that they are being affected in their wellness throughout their lifetimes, and especially with men and youth because we feel like those are the two most under-appreciated and affected groups.”
Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork Proclamation
The council and Mayor Ed Walsh proclaimed March 18 as Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork day in the City of DuBois.
The proclamation, which was read by Walsh, states that the Golden Gloves Boxing Club was established in 2018 in County Cork, Ireland and the Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork is affiliated with the Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA).
The Cork members are led by head coach John Morrissey, along with three assistant coaches, and the Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork will box against Team 814 out of DuBois at the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL DuBois) with the Team 814 hosting the boxing card event at the DuBois Country Club, located at 10 Lakeside Ave., DuBois, on Saturday, March 18.
The proclamation states that the mayor and city council “warmly welcomes the boxers, coaches, family and friends to this event, and wish them luck.”
Beatty noted that he will present the proclamation to the team when they arrive in DuBois on Wednesday. He said he will be arranging a press conference and invited the council and mayor to come and meet the team for this “historic event.”
“Thank you (council) very, very much for all that you’ve done for us to bring this to DuBois and help us to share in the culture that we have with them,” said Beatty. “They’re going to bring a lot ... they eat, sleep and drink boxing over there and to come over here and compete with us is just going to be an amazing feat and hopefully we can embrace it.”
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo asked if the boxing card event is open to women.
Morrissey is expected to bring eight of his best boxers as Team Ireland, with both male and female competitors ranging from age 10 to experienced adults.
“They’re bringing an 11-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and a 20-year-old girl that will compete, as well as two other supporters with them,” said Beatty. “Throughout that night we’ll get to see some just amazing feats. The 20-year-old is an Army champion and an Army recruiter for the Irish Army. So really, really cool stuff. The 13-year-old is a potential Olympian as she furthers her career. She’s very, very talented and who knows what will come out of the 11-year-old, but these are some of the best boxers that Ireland has to offer. So who knows how well we’ll do, but we’re really proud of our team as well. We’re excited to see what happens on Saturday night, but again, they’re going to be here from Wednesday through Monday.”
Beatty said WPAL will be taking the boxing club members to Luigi’s Ristorante on Thursday night, the Hitching Post on Friday, Breaking Bread for lunch on Saturday, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub in Clearfield to do a giant burger challenge on Sunday. They will also be visiting the Elk Country Visitor Center and some other sites in the DuBois area throughout their stay.
Doors on March 18 will open at 6:30 p.m. with boxing starting at 7:30. Tickets are $30 for general admission with VIP packages available. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.showclix.com/event/st-paddy-s-showdown.
Proceeds from the St. Paddy’s Showdown benefit WPAL DuBois and Team 814, both nonprofit organizations helping youth through the sport of boxing.
Since opening in 2015, WPAL DuBois has registered more than 3,000 youth members, according to Beatty.