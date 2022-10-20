DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at this week’s meeting, approved a request from Sandy Township for sewage planning for the proposed Fountains at DuBois LLC Personal Care Home to be located off of Developac Road.
Prior to approval, City Engineer Chris Nasuti said the city has to approve for their sewage planning for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) because the city is the host treatment site.
“We do ask that you (council) recommend approval,” said Nasuti.
According to a letter, included in the city’s agenda information packet, from Sandy Township Planning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, Fountains at DuBois LLC is proposing to construct a personal care home on a vacant lot of land that they currently own off Developac Road directly behind the current FedEx building.
The proposed development will extend the township’s existing sanitary sewer system by approximately 500 feet with 28 residents anticipated, the letter said.
The applicant, along with their engineer, are currently addressing comments on their land development plan and working toward the township planning commission approval, said the letter.
Sewage flows for the proposed development are estimated to be 2,160 gallons per day for the facility.
The council approved the sewage plan.
During the township planning commission meeting held Tuesday, the land development plan was submitted by Young and Associates on behalf of The Fountains at DuBois Personal Care Home for approval before forwarding to the township supervisors for their action.
There were no real changes or details to report, said Green.
The main outcome of the planning commission meeting was Sandy Township had several general comments and corrections needed on the provided land development plans. The next step is to submit the township’s comment letter for the needed land development corrections and Young & Associates will submit updated plans. Most of the comments were minimal and should be easily corrected.