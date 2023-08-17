DuBOIS — A DuBois couple is facing felony child endangerment charges after their two minor children allegedly walked to Sheetz by themselves.
DuBois City Police have charged Ashley Lee Lewis, 29, of DuBois, and Arden Carl Barber, 35, of DuBois, each with one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, as well as endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a misdemeanor in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 15.
DuBois City Police were dispatched to the Sheetz store on North Brady Street around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 for a welfare check on two young children.
Police observed a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl outside by one of the tables on the east side of the business. When asked where their parents were, they reportedly said “at home.” The girl stated that they were hungry, so they left to get food. The young boy only had a T-shirt and winter knit hat on, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The young girl identified her mother as “Ashley Barber.” The reporting party who was still on scene told police she witnessed the children walk down East Park Avenue, walk past the fire hall and then cross the street into the Sheetz parking lot. During the time the alleged incident occurred, Sheetz is known to be busy with numerous customers, and East Park Avenue has heavy traffic during this time as well.
Police went to the East Park Avenue residence where the parents were suspected to be, and arrived back at Sheetz with Arden Barber. Police then transported he and the children back to the residence, where they met with Ashley Lewis, who stated her last name is now also Barber.
The couple allegedly told police that during this time, they were sleeping while the children were downstairs on their tablets. Arden stated the children had kept them awake until 5 a.m. that morning, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Arden told police they double-lock the doors so the children cannot get out of the house, as this has happened before. The couple started to ask the children how they got out of the house, the girl said they were hungry and wanted to eat.
Lewis’ and Barber’s preliminary hearings are set for Sept. 22 at Meholick’s office.