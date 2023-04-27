DuBOIS — Acting DuBois City Manager Chris Nasuti, at Monday’s council meeting, said four firms had been interested in conducting a forensic financial analysis, but, ultimately, only two of them submitted proposals.
The city started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts as a result of the recent allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.
The city is reviewing the two firms with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
“I talked to the DCED today (Monday). They thought that it would be a two-week process before we could get approval,” said Nasuti. “They did request that we get council to authorize executing the grant amendment and the agreement with the DCED-selected consultant as long as that agreement is within the $200,000 grant budget.”
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel stressed to the public that the DCED chooses the auditor.
“We do not get to choose that auditor. They (DCED) will choose the auditor, let us know who they’re going to choose,” said Gabriel. “It’s approximately a nine- to 12-month process for the forensic audit and every single account within the City of DuBois that uses the City of DuBois tax ID, because that statement has been made on social media (to) make sure all accounts are included. Every account that has used a City of DuBois tax ID will be included in that forensic audit, and I assure you, it’ll be included.”
“Correct,” said Nasuti. “And DCED will make their decision with our input. They’re not going to ignore our input. So we are checking references, going through the proposals, talking with DCED as this goes on. But they will have the ultimate say of who gets hired.”
The council unanimously agreed to authorize Nasuti to file a grant amendment for $200,000 for the forensic audit and execute the agreement with the DCED.
Maple Avenue sidewalk maintenance
Nasuti said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation sidewalk maintenance on Maple Avenue is phase two of that project, which Sandy Township took the lead on.
He said the township needs a resolution from the city, “essentially saying that we will enforce our ordinance. Our ordinance makes the property owner responsible for maintenance to the sidewalk. So we just have to affirm that in our resolution.”