DuBOIS — Joshua Penvose, manager at DuBois Eat’n Park, who spends many hours outside of work volunteering for the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and the DuBois Area United Way, has been recognized as Eat’n Park’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
The award is a peer-nominated award based on community volunteerism and involvement, according to an Eat’n Park spokesperson. It recognizes team members who work throughout the Eat’n Park Hospitality Group family – nominees can come from all of the restaurant brands: Eat’n Park, Hello Bistro, the Porch and the Parkhurst dining service teams. Penvose was nominated by Eat’n Park Assistant Manager Chloe Gordon.
On receiving the recognition, Penvose said his reaction was one of shock even when he found out he was a finalist for the award.
“I knew there were so many people employed with the company, and probably a great number of them were nominated, but when I actually won, I was even more surprised because the other three finalists, every time I read their bio, I was like, ‘Oh, they’re going to win,’” said Penvose. “Every time I read them, I was impressed how people accomplish such great things in the communities that they serve. It was quite an honor and it was quite humbling to actually win.”
Penvose, a member of the DuBois Fire Department since 2002 when he was 18 years old, holds two positions, including truck foreman and recording secretary. He also serves on the DuBois Area United Way board and was co-chairman of the annual campaign in 2022 when they achieved their $350,000 goal to help the less fortunate in the DuBois area.
Penvose said he volunteers to give back to the community because he’s been blessed with everything that he has in his life.
“I have a great family, a great group of friends, a great surrogate family that I found in the fire hall, as well,” said Penvose. “It’s not just a group of volunteer firefighters, it’s definitely a second family. They’ve been there for me in good times and in bad. I volunteer in the fire department because right now, there’s a need for volunteers. Numbers across the country are dwindling. We are lucky in the City of DuBois to have such a strong membership community, but you’re looking at the outlying areas in the very rural areas, they’re fighting for membership. And especially if they can’t leave for work or they work miles away, it’s hard to get members in those rural areas.”
Penvose suggests anyone interested in volunteering should find something they’re passionate about — whether it’s the fire department or another nonprofit organization or collecting canned goods to donate to the local food pantry.
“That way when you do start, you sort of dive in head first, and you’re able to put in the time and the commitment and really try to make an impact in someone’s life or a nonprofit mission to helping someone’s life,” said Penvose.
As winner of the Volunteer of the Year Award, Eat’n Park awarded Penvose with a $1,000 donation to the charity of his choice, and he chose the DuBois Area United Way.
Penvose has worked for Eat’n Park for about 15 years and said it’s a great company to work for because they keep their team members engaged and wanting to do something bigger than serving guests.
“Our whole mission is to create smiles. We have a bunch of other hospitality imperatives, but that’s number one,” he said. “So it makes me proud to work for such a good company. They have things like this throughout the year, recognizing different employees.”
Penvose noted that another employee, Spencer Beers, from the DuBois Eat’n Park restaurant was recently recognized in the region for being a Creative Smile Champion.
“He was recognized for all the work that he does inside and outside of the restaurant,” said Penvose, noting that Beers is a volunteer firefighter with the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department.