DuBOIS — For the first time, DuBois and Elk County will merge their Relay for Life events to double up efforts to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer.
An American Cancer Society initiative, Relay for Life of DuBois and Elk County will debut at the DuBois City Park on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“DuBois is honored and proud to have the Elk County Relay join us,” said event Chairwoman Eva McKee. “We have had great support from the Elk County area.”
Sponsorship and purchase of luminaries, as well as support of fundraisers, are still being held in the Elk County area.
The ACS is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization with the mission to “Save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.” According to its website, ACS has more than 1.5 million volunteers nationwide, and “attacks cancer from every angle through cancer research, education, advocacy and family services.”
At a RFL event, one will see community members taking turns making laps, cheering for local survivors as well as their caregivers and the lighting of luminaria bags in memory of those who lost their battle to cancer. There are also countless opportunities to raise funds and “fight back,” according to the ACS.
This year’s DuBois and Elk County theme is “Squatch Out Cancer.”
There will be vendors from the Bigfoot Paranormal group on site from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including:
- Center for Cryptozoological Studies — Brian and Terri Seech are longtime Beaver County residents who recently moved to Hancock County, West Virginia. They have been researching the paranormal and unexplained since 1986.
- Bigfoot Evidence Evaluation Team — Jami and Jenny King had their first Bigfoot encounter in 2009 while hiking in Pennsylvania. Since that time, they have started their own group –(F.E.E.T)
- Researcher and author Earnest Solar has written two books –“Spirit of Sasquatch and “Two Moons Rising.”
- Paranormal Griddler — David and Carey Rupert are experienced field researchers and investigators with a passion for the paranormal and the wilderness. The Ruperts live in Reynoldsville.
The goal for the 2023 Relay was $75,000. Thanks to the ongoing fundraising efforts in both DuBois and Elk County, McKee said, “We are going into Relay exceeding our goal. Thank you, everyone, for your support.”
McKee said RFL has brought back its survivor (and one caregiver) dinner tradition this year, and the hope is to once again host it annually.
The Survivor Dinner will be held at pavilion B in the park, with dinner provided by Buck’s Pizza. The “Survivor and Caregiver Lap” around the park will follow at 7:30 p.m., then the “team lap.”
The Luminaria Service at 8 p.m. will light up the park as it honors cancer survivors or those who have lost their battle to cancer with luminaria bags. The “Lap of Remembrance” will follow at 8:30 p.m.
Those would like to purchase an “in memory of” or “in honor of” luminaria bag can contact Linda Walborn at 814-771-4593 or McKee at 814-577-5924. Bags will also be available to purchase that day until 7 p.m.
The day will also feature music by several musicians and bands, including Garrett Rowan, Joe Quick, Dos Hombres, County Connection and On the Mend.
Some other RFL activities taking place:
- Craft vendors
- Photo opportunities with a Bigfoot statue, provided by Dean Kestner
- Tossing weapons with Invictus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bingo in the pavilion from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Balloon toss from 1-4 p.m.
- Scavenger hunt for “big feet” at 3 p.m.
- Bigfoot-themed movies
- Pinecone toss
- Basket raffles
- Free blood-pressure checks
- Dunking booth
- Duck pond
Relay teams will also be selling numerous items such as sausage sandwiches, hamburgers, walking tacos, baked goods, hotdogs, soda and water, snow cones and more.
McKee stressed how thankful they are to the community for its support –not just during the big event, but with all the RFL fundraisers that happen both in DuBois and Elk County throughout the year.
“Each and every year, I say that we live in an awesome community. Without the support of the businesses, the community, the relay volunteers and all the other support we receive, we would not be able to do what we do,” she said.
There are already several fundraising events planned for 2024, McKee noted.
“Cancer never rests, and neither do we.”
Those who would like to get involved with Relay for Life 2024 can attend the monthly meeting held at the Best Western Conference Center in DuBois on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be held Aug. 9.
For more information, reach out to McKee at 814-577-5924. Follow “Relay for Life of DuBois, PA” on Facebook and visit www.cancer.org.