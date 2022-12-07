DuBOIS — For the sixth consecutive year, a U.S. veteran has received the gift of clearer vision, thanks to the generosity of a local eye surgeon.
Each year around Veterans Day, one or more American heroes from the Centre County area is chosen for free LASIK surgery, a joint effort between Dr. Parag Parekh of Clearview Eye Consultants in DuBois and Nittany Eye Associates of State College.
This year’s winner is Keith Guiswite, who retired in 2021 after serving 21 years in the Army Reserve. Guiswite’s LASIK surgery was performed on Nov. 22.
Guiswite was nominated by his wife, Tiffany, who said he was deployed twice during his service, including to Iraq and Kuwait. He is an English teacher at Bellefonte Area Middle School.
“He has sacrificed a lot for our country, our family and his students,” his wife said in her nomination letter. “Keith hasn’t received any special recognition for his sacrifices. Keith has mentioned wanting to have the LASIK procedure done. But, we all know how parents put their needs and desires last.”
Reading the stories of these war heroes always “tugs at your heartstrings,” said Parekh, noting that it’s important to always honor and remember the sacrifice of these soldiers, who have done so much for the American people.
Giving the gift of clearer vision is one way that Parekh feels he can say “Thank you” for their service.
“We all have different gifts and talents,” he said. “As an eye surgeon, this is what I can do that’s special for them. Your eyes are so vital and so important. This is one of the things we are able to fix a lot of the time.”
The military members chosen always seem very honored and appreciative, Parekh noted.
On the day of the surgery or surgeries each year, the environment in the office is extra exciting and uplifting, he said, and it’s one of the most enjoyable days for staff members to be a part of.