DuBOIS — The weekly Downtown DuBois Farmers Market will begin on Saturday, June 24.
Every Saturday throughout the summer and through Oct. 7, the Downtown DuBois Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m.-11 a.m., according to Interim Director Julie Stewart.
The market, which is located on the corner of Brady Street and Long Avenue in the Pershing parking lot next to Luigi’s Ristorante, is a long-standing and popular market, having been in town for close to 30 years, said Stewart.
“It’s one of the longest running Farmers Market in this part of the state,” said Stewart. “Our market is unique in that our vendors are the local farmers. We don’t have any brokers, which most markets are predominantly brokers that don’t grow their vegetables themselves. There are a few things like peaches, we do allow that because it’s something that we can’t grow here. But home-crafted items, locally produced, honey, maple syrup, crafted goods that are made, not resold or never made in some other country. It’s got to be made here.”
There is plenty of parking all around the market and it’s known for friendly vendors and reasonable prices, she said.
The market will include fresh, seasonal produce, handmade and hand crafted goods, jellies and honey, soaps, goat milk cheese and fudge and much more.
“You aren’t going to get it any fresher than what we have at the market. Most of it is picked the day before or that day,” Market Chairman Hans Duncan said. “It’s all homemade or homegrown from all local farmers and crafts people.”
Stewart encourages the public to come out and see what the market has to offer.
As the summer continues, more vendors show up because more and more fresh produce is grown, she said.
New vendors are always encouraged to apply. Call 814-591-2570 for details and an application.
At their meeting on May 22, the DuBois City Council approved requests from Downtown DuBois Inc. to use the Pershing parking lot on Saturday mornings from June 24 through Oct. 7 for the annual market. They also approved free parking in the lot on those same Saturday mornings until 11:30 a.m.