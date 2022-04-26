DuBOIS — At just 8 years old, Marley Dixon of DuBois has developed a passion for hitting the wrestling mat, giving all she has to each and every match.
Marley, a student at DuBois Central Catholic School, has been doing the martial arts sport Jiu Jitsu since around the age of 4, said her mom, Samantha Harris. She became interested in wrestling a couple of years later, following in the footsteps of her dad, Brandon Dixon, who was a wrestler.
“She always said she wanted to, and her and her dad would wrestle around with each other from a very young age,” Harris said.
At 7 years old, Marley tested out a few smaller wrestling tournaments. At first, the experience was discouraging, as the family quickly figured out she was unprepared for the wrestling realm.
But, at a time when she could’ve given up, this only motivated the 7-year-old to keep going, Harris said.
“Over the course of about the last year, she became truly devoted to wrestling. She wants to practice whenever possible, do as many tournaments as she can, and she is constantly wrestling with her brothers and dad at home. She truly fell in love with the sport, and the idea of growing into a great wrestler,” she said.
Marley is now a wrestler at the Mat Hog Wrestling Club in Punxsutawney, where she feels like family and has grown in tremendous ways, her mom said.
“She didn’t want the idea that she was a girl be a reason that she couldn’t be a successful wrestler. She has learned so much in the last year from so many amazing coaches,” she said.
The family travels to other clubs and camps for extra practice and opportunities whenever possible, said Harris.
Marley has always loved sports, also playing softball in the spring, and formerly was on swim and gymnastic teams. She also enjoys taking piano lessons when she has the time.
But, when asked what her favorite is, the answer is always “wrestling.”
Marley’s devotion and love for the sport has been inspiring for her family to watch.
“She uses her losses to motivate her to work harder in practice. She is a goal-setter. Once she makes a goal and completes it, she sets a new one. She wants to be in the Olympics someday, and be a representation of girls wrestling around the world,” said Harris.
She is also passionate about girls having the same opportunities that boys do when it comes to wrestling, said Harris.
“She loves it, and never wants the fact that she is a girl be a reason she can’t wrestle as much as, or at the same level as, boys. She is hoping by the time she is in high school, this area will have embraced the idea that ‘#girlswrestletoo,’ and sanction wrestling as a girls’ sport, so she has as many opportunities as everyone else to do what she loves.”
Marley’s family loves this sport, too, as both of her parents grew up in or around the wrestling world.
“The wrestling community really is one big family,” Harris noted.
It has been rewarding to witness the positive impacts the sport has on youth.
“Her father and I, her brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins… we are all so proud of Marley, and her accomplishments,” Harris said. “But also of so many other kids in her club, and other clubs and teams. It’s amazing to see dedication and work ethic in such young kids.”
This year, Marley competed at the Keystone State Wrestling Championships, where she placed second, and Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PJW) Youth State Championships, placing third, said Harris.
“This was a huge milestone for her, and as she likes to say, what she really has been working for all year,” Harris said.
Marley then placed fourth in the World of Wrestling Championships in Reno, Nevada, in April of this year, competing against girls from all over the country.
“These tournaments are said to be the toughest and biggest wrestling tournaments in the country,” Harris said.
Marley is very proud of herself, she said, and to be a female wrestler.
“When she took second at her first state tournament, she said, ‘This is the happiest day of my life so far,’” Harris said.
After watching her daughter cry tears of disappointment after losing matches, which was heartbreaking for a parent, Harris said she could not be more proud after watching Marley work so hard to be where she is now.
“These moments of triumph and accomplishment really make up for those tough moments. I just am so happy for her, and grateful for this amazing sport. I am grateful she has a love and dedication for it. I think it’s going to do amazing things for her, and we couldn’t be more excited to watch happen.”