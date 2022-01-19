DuBOIS — The DuBois Historical Society will host Marcia Biederman, author of “A Mighty Force,” a book that details the life of Dr. Elizabeth O. Hayes, the first-known practicing female doctor in Elk and Jefferson counties.
She was the coal miners’ physician in Bennetts Valley who led the fight for better living and working conditions in the 1940s. She will speak at a luncheon on Saturday, March 19 at noon at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive in DuBois.
The luncheon includes soup, salad, sandwich and dessert at a cost of $13. Reservations and checks payable to DuBois Area Historical Society are due by March 15. Mail to: DuBois Area Historical Society, Attn: Ruth, P.O. Box 401, DuBois, PA 15801. Please include name, address, phone and number attending.
Dr. Betty, as she was affectionately known, was appalled at the living conditions in Force, as the miners lived in hastily constructed company houses with outdoor privies that were contaminating the drinking water. She feared an outbreak of typhoid fever and confronted the Shawmut Mining Company officials, who refused to make improvements, claiming the cost would be prohibitive. She led a battle to clean up the towns of Force, Byrnedale and Hollywood that resulted in a five-month strike by the miners that attracted national attention.
News outlets ranging from Business Week to Time and Newsweek as well as national newspaper publications were impressed by Dr. Betty’s’ courage and tenacity. Woody Guthrie wrote a song about her. A Philadelphia newspaper Stars and Stripes quoted her prescription: “Rx: Get Good and Angry,” and President Harry S. Truman alerted his Justice Department about her grievances. This helped her score a victory in her court case against the Shawmut Mining Company by refusing to settle for half measures or accept excuses, and she was a warrior to the finish.
Marcia Biederman, a recently retired teacher in the New York City Public School System, has contributed more than 150 articles to the New York Times, writing on a wide variety of topics. She is also the author of several books, including “Popovers and Candlelight: Patricia Murphy and the Rise and Fall of a Restaurant Empire” and “Scan Artist: How Evelyn Wood Convinced the World That Speed Reading Worked.” These books detailed the lives of strong women who managed to accomplish remarkable things against all odds.
When she began research for a new book and came across Dr. Betty Hayes’s little-known accomplishments, she was intrigued, and knew she wanted to feature her in her next book. After extensive research into newspaper articles, letters, manuscripts, diaries and phone interviews with Dr. Betty’s descendants, the result is “A Mighty Force,” the only book ever written detailing her battle with Shawmut Mining Company and the far-reaching improvements in public health and mining safety that resulted because she never gave up.
The book is available at H.W. Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall, at the DuBois Library and other area libraries, and it will also be available for purchase at the luncheon.