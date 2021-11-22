DuBOIS — Every November, National Home Care & Hospice Month recognizes professionals in home care and the difference they make in clients’ lives.
Amanda Lawson is the director of individual living for the elderly (IOU) and DuBois Home Care in Clearfield and Jefferson counties, affiliated with DuBois Continuum of Care Community (DCCCI).
The DCCCI community recognizes the DuBois Home Care staff on its Facebook page this month, she said, and each team member receives a sweet treat.
“This year, we are focusing on staff safety, and giving each team member a winter survival kit,” she said. “Our team’s safety is our priority, so we wanted to give each of them items that can assist them while they are providing services to members of our community.”
The kit includes a blanket, flashlight, gloves, an ice scraper, first-aid kit, non-slip ice cleats and a bag of salt.
This month recognizes the “millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists and social workers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve,” according to the National Association for Home Care & Hospice. “These heroic caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes across the nation.”
In addition, Nov. 7-13 is “Home Care Aide Week,” it says.
Lawson started as a home care aide and slowly worked her way up to the director’s position, having worked there for 10 years.
“Home care has always had a special place in my heart,” she said. “I really enjoy being able to get to know the clients on a one-by-one basis. They truly become a part of your day-to-day life, and a part of your family. Being able to assist clients or those just looking for education and resources is a highlight of my position.”
The goal is also to build relationships with people in their homes, before they may have to move into long-term care, said Lawson, that way there are some familiar faces. She also tries to spend time with the patients beforehand, that way, she can match their particular personality with the right staff member.
DuBois Home Care offers several services, including assisting client’s with daily activities like bathing, dressing, skin and hair care, medication reminders, etc., as well as laundry, meal preparation, shopping and appointment scheduling.
DHC also provides waiver services through Community Health Choices, and has contracts with UPMC CHC, AmeriHealth Caritas CHC and PA Wealth and Wellness CHC, Lawson said.
“We also hold a contract with the VA Community Care Network, and accept private-pay clients,” she said.
A home health care aide is a vital member of a client’s care team, Lawson said.
“The home care aide has the most direct and continuous contact with our clients and their families,” she said.
The aide is also a regular part in the individual’s daily life, and may be the only person the client sees in a day.
“The one-on-one attention allows the aide to get to know their clients well, thus being able to work with the families or other agencies to keep the client in their home longer,” Lawson said.
“We value and appreciate all of our home care aides for their hard work and dedication, without our aides, we wouldn’t be able to serve our communities the way we do.”
For more information about DuBois Home Care, call 814-375-3941.