DuBOIS — The City of DuBois and Sandy Township are working on how to improve emergency calls for their police and fire departments.
The DuBois City Council, at a recent meeting, authorized Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to write the Sandy Township Supervisors and Manager Shawn Arbaugh concerning their joint fire and police departments.
“Our area’s fire departments have long been the pride of our municipalities,” Suplizio said in the letter dated Dec. 30, 2021. “Men and women have selflessly given their time volunteering for the safety and security of their communities. To this, we should be grateful and are indebted to them.”
Respectively, the DuBois volunteer and Sandy Township volunteer fire departments have long since been self-sufficient, said Suplizio in the letter.
“Many times, because of municipal lines, the closer fire stations are not always dispatched to emergency incidents,” said Suplizio. “It is time that we amend our way of operating, for the safety of our community and for the future of working together as one municipality.”
In the spirit of consolidation, said Suplizio, it would be in the best interest of the “new city,” that no matter where an incident occurs the closest fire company is dispatched on first alarm assignment.
“I have discussed this with our fire chief and he is aware I am making this request,” said Suplizio in the letter. “Through Clearfield County’s box alarm system, the City of DuBois and Sandy Township will have to modify the fire department responses to reflect a mutual response.”
Suplizio said he believes these changes should be delivered to the county together, as one unified change.
“The time is now to put the safety of our communities first,” said Suplizio. “There can be no fundamental argument that the closest resource should not be dispatched when an emergency is happening.
“This is good for the residents, and it is a good first step for the unification of our fire department resources as we progress into the consolidating of all city and township departments,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio said he believes this same response should also be the setup with the police departments.
“I think we should ask that the Chief of Police from Sandy Township and the City of DuBois work to make this happen,” he said. “The chiefs should work together to acclimate their officers with both jurisdictions.”
“Once again, it is time for us to move forward and do what is right for all our citizens but especially when it comes to life and property,” said Suplizio.
The city, said Suplizio, would like to see both of these items up and running and in place by Feb. 1.
At their Jan. 3 meeting, the township supervisors said they would forward the letter to fire department Chief Rob Burgeson and police Chief Kris Kruzelak to review.