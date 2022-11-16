DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at its meeting this month, unanimously approved limiting parking to motorcycles only in front of Charlie’s Pub and the Nelson House on North Main Street.
“This (proposal) is what we talked about at the work session,” city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said at last week’s council meeting. The parking issue was also mentioned at the work session the previous week.
“I don’t know if anybody had a chance to look at it. We could either move forward with this now, or do we want time to look at it?” said Suplizio. “People parking there, people are coming out around the corner, doors are opening up, things like that. I know Councilman (Shane) Dietz made a recommendation, maybe having parking for motorcycles only. We can do multiple things, but we have it from the Thursday work session, so that’s why it’s on there (agenda).”
“If I may add this, I do like Councilman Dietz’s recommendation about motorcycles being parked there,” said council Member Diane Bernardo. “I’d hate to see all parking being taken away, and especially something like a motorcycle. I think that would be a benefit to keep some of that as motorcycle parking, to reserve the side parking lot for cars. Because we know what that’s like when you go to pull in and there’s a motorcycle there.”
Bernardo asked how much space could be reserved in that area, if approved.
It was stated that approximately 10 motorcycles could be parked there.
Council Member Shannon Gabriel made the motion for motorcycle-only parking from 119 to 123 N. Main St. Bernardo seconded that.
In addition to Gabriel and Bernardo, other council members voting in favor were Dietz, James Aughenbaugh and Mayor Ed Walsh.