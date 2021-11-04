DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Oct. 15 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Alexandra N. Thompson, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely and cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Mohamed Salah Elsafi, 23, of New Jersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
Held for court
- Danasha Middleton, 22, of Clearfield, who is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.