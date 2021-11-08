DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Oct. 29 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge James Glass specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- John Reed Jr., 45, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Brian S Butler, 46, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Kyle Zachary Cessna, 36, of Penfield, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings continued
- Trevor Ray Wilson, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Michael E. Weary, 54, of DuBois, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charge was withdrawn.
- Joseph David Clark, 47, of Cranberry Township, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charge was withdrawn.