DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Dec. 30, 2022, at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael Lee Deemer, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Walter Vega, 45, of Sharon, who is charged with two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Shawn Michael Shaffer, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Marquis Stephan McNeil, 26, of DuBois, who is charged with false alarm to agency of public safety, a first-degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- Christopher Matthew Link, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, a felony in the first degree; five counts of unlawful contact with a minor –obscene and other sexual materials and performances, a felony in the third degree; corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $75,000.
- Brenda L. Wingar, 43, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
- Howard Eugene Johns, 54, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
- Douglas Paul Smith, 57, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor, and one count of trespassing, also a third-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $2,500.
Held for court
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; carrying a firearm without a license, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Jason P. Walls, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
Guilty pleaJoshua Allen Sobie, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, a third-degree misdemeanor, and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.