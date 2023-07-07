DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 30 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Ashley Dawn Shilala, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, a felony in the third degree, and resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Brenda Pisarcik, 59, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $1,500.
- Justin Lee Blantz, 28, of Clearfield, who is charged with criminal mischief –damaging property, a misdemeanor in the third degree; one first-degree felony count of burglary –overnight accommodation, no person present; criminal trespassing/simple trespass, a misdemeanor in the second degree; making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Reagan Paige Blazevich, 24, of Clearfield, who is charged with criminal trespassing/simple trespass, a second-degree misdemeanor and one first-degree felony count of burglary –overnight accommodation, no person present. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings continued
- David William Sekula, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree, and is cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Justin Edward Salada, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and is cited for a traffic violation.
- Adrian Lee Saccoach, 42, of Wallaceton, Pennsylvania, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor.
- Jerry Richard Schrecengost, 47, of Andover, Ohio, who is charged with burglary –overnight accommodations, person present, a felony in the first degree; criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a first-degree misdemeanor, and is cited for criminal mischief –damaging property, and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail is set at $50,000.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph Alvin, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor –and is cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Shawn M Shaffer, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with making false reports –reported offense did not occur, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $2,500.
Guilty plea
- Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 37, of DuBois, pled guilty to the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Kate Olivia Inzana, 28, of Brockway, who pled guilty to the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.