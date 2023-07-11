DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 7 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Dustin Paul Notto, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree, simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Brenda Joanne Smiley, 53, of Falls Creek, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Ashley Vanhorn-Smith, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.
- Jade M. Semanovich, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/a controlled substance, and is cited for traffic violations.
- Melissa Kelly, 44, of Brockway, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brook Alan Baldwin, 53, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, and is cited for public drunkenness. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Codey Lee Davidson, 33, of Butler, who is charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and trespassing into an enclosed/fenced in area, also a misdemeanor in the third degree.
Hearings held
- Joseph Edward Bussard, 35, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor –and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
Guilty plea
- Rachelle Ricketts, 28, of Reynoldsville, pled guilty to the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor charge.
- Kierra Marie Brown, 19, of Curwensville, who pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Withdrawn
Levi Samuel Lundholm, 49, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault –a misdemeanor in the second degree –and cited for harassment. Both were withdrawn. Bail is set at $25,000.