DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 4 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings continued
- Shawn Harvey, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Dillion James Dickey, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and evading arrest or detention on foot, also a misdemeanor in the second degree.
- Jessica Ann Morales, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and one count of harassment –lewd, threatening, etc. language, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
Guilty plea
- Cassie Cassandra Nedza, 26, of DuBois, who pled guilty to one count of disorderly conduct by hazardous/physical offense, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
Dismissed
- Tammy Allen, 58, of DuBois, who was charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and cited for harassment. Both were dismissed.
Hearings held
- Melissa Kelly, 44, of Brockway, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Robert Joseph Styk, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with one felony count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.