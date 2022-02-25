DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 18 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Shea Martin Poliyak, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Tristan Brian Ed Snyder, 24, of Clearfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Jonathan Mercedes, 28, of New York, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Shawn Paul Cutlip, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with seven third-degree felony counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, six counts of trespassing and six counts of receiving stolen property.
  • Nicholas Martin Newcamp, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Nicholas Martin Newcamp, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with stalking, trespassing, trespassing into an enclosed fence area and loitering and prowling at nighttime. Bail is set at $50,000.

Hearings continuedMichael R Roush, 58, of Brockway, who is charged with retail theft, a felony in the third degree.

