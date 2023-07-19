DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 14 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- David William Sekula, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree, and is cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Karlee Lynn Runyon, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Jade M. Semanovich, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/a controlled substance, and is cited for traffic violations.
- Jordan Dijon Hamilton, of Indiana, who is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Guilty plea
- Mark Kearse, 66, of DuBois, pled guilty to trespassing, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
Withdrawn
- Katelyn Fae McClure, 37, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault –a misdemeanor in the second degree –and cited for harassment. Charges were withdrawn.
Dismissed
- Michael Alessi, of DuBois, who was charged with one third-degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Charges were dismissed.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Hannah Elizabeth Smith, 21, of Tiffin, Ohio, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense -and is cited for traffic violations.
- Dylan Joseph Carnahan, 29, of Penfield, who is charged with retail theft -taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree.