DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 21 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Shawn Kelly, 42, of Woodland, who is charged with one count of driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, a misdemeanor; one count of obstructing administration/law, a misdemeanor in the second degree; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and one count of possession of marijuana, also a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Joseph Michael Mazza, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference –a felony in the first degree; one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; two counts of strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree; and is cited for harassment –subjecting another person to physical contact. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Paul Lewis Bair, 55, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/a controlled substance, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and is cited for traffic violations.
- Melissa Kelly, 44, of Brockway, who is charged with two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, also a misdemeanor.
- Tammy Allen, 58, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for harassment.
- Robert Joseph Styk, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Hearings held
- Jessie James Blizzard, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Louis Gerard Imbrogno, of Johnsonburg, who is cited for disorderly conduct.
Guilty plea
- Daniel Brian Doutt, 54, of DuBois, who pled guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Withdrawn
Bethany Brooke Foster, 25, of Stump Creek, who was charged with one count of theft of property, lost, etc. by mistake, a misdemeanor in the second degree. The charge was withdrawn.