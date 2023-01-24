DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Jan. 20 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brenda Sue Pisarcik, 59, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a first-degree misdemeanor. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Hunter Allen Ullery, 22, of Ridge Manor, Florida, who is charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Joshua Keith Kaufman, 31, of Rockton, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Tiffany Anne Donahue, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor; and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joshua Michael Franklin, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony in the third degree; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a second-degree misdemeanor; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor and cited for traffic violations.
- Jessica Lee Caldarelli, 39, of Penfield, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Jessica Lee Caldarelli, 39, of Penfield, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree; firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Joshua Douglas Good, 35, of Penfield, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree.
Hearings continued
- Wesley Richard Tyler, 40, of Saint James, New York, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Brianne M. Varljen, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a first-degree misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation.
- Howard Wayne Hartzfeld Jr., 45, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –unsafe driving, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, a misdemeanor and cited for traffic violations.
- Kaeldra E. Finnegan, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Held for court
- Isaac Elton Miller, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of instrument of a crime with intent, a misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Guilty pleaCydney Elizabeth Stewart, 30, of Falls Creek, pled guilty to providing false identification to law enforcement, a third-degree misdemeanor.