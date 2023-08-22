DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 18 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Shawn Harvey, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Joshua Michael Franklin, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of criminal mischief –damaging property, a misdemeanor in the second degree; receiving stolen property, also a misdemeanor in the second degree; and one count of theft by unlawful taking- moveable property, also a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Gary Lee Pounds, 52, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; one count of conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Brandon L. Mottern, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes severe bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree, and one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree.
- Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
- Christina Marie Borrero, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana; one count of providing false identification to law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the third degree; and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Guilty pleaDale Robert Gresco, 60, of Rockton, who pled guilty to writing bad checks, a misdemeanor in the third degree.